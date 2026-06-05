Tournament Sponsor -- $2,500

The top of the board. As Tournament Sponsor, your company name is attached to everything. The event runs as the Wichita Open Opener "Presented By" you on every piece of marketing, every email, every golf cart and every social post. You'll have the largest logo placement across all materials, a booth at registration, ability to place promotional items in every player's hands, and a complimentary foursome to get your team on the course. Your company will be recognized during the awards ceremony and featured in press releases and email marketing. This is the premier visibility opportunity of the event.