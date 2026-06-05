About this event
Tournament Entry for your Golf Foursome!
Tournament Entry for 1
Tournament Sponsor -- $2,500
The top of the board. As Tournament Sponsor, your company name is attached to everything. The event runs as the Wichita Open Opener "Presented By" you on every piece of marketing, every email, every golf cart and every social post. You'll have the largest logo placement across all materials, a booth at registration, ability to place promotional items in every player's hands, and a complimentary foursome to get your team on the course. Your company will be recognized during the awards ceremony and featured in press releases and email marketing. This is the premier visibility opportunity of the event.
Food Sponsor -- $2,500
Every golfer comes off the course hungry, and your brand will own that moment. As the Official Food Sponsor, you'll have exclusive signage at lunch stations, recognition during meal announcements, and your logo on event materials. You'll have space to display marketing materials in the food area, social media recognition, and a complimentary foursome included. High visibility, high traffic, and a natural conversation starter with every player at the event.
Prize Sponsor -- $1,000
The awards ceremony is one of the highest-energy moments of the day and your brand will be front and center for it. As Prize Sponsor, your logo is displayed on the prize table, your company is recognized during the awards presentation, and you'll receive signage at the ceremony and social media mentions. A great fit for any business that wants to be associated with winning.
Every single golfer walks past you before they take their first shot on Hole #1. As First Tee Box Sponsor, your company banner is displayed prominently at Hole #1, with the opportunity to have representatives on site to greet players as they start their round. You'll also receive a social media mention. It's the best real estate on the course for face-to-face visibility.
Put your brand on the course. As a Hole Sponsor, your company signage is displayed at one hole digitally on every golf cart's GPS screen, you're recognized on the sponsor board, and you'll receive a social media thank you post. You also have the option to include a promotional item in player bags at your chosen hole. A straightforward, affordable way to get your name in front of every golfer on the course.
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