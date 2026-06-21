A golf ball sits on a tee in the foreground, with the "Wichita Open Opener June 22, 2026" text and a golf flag against a bright blue sky and green trees in the background.
Blood Cancer United Inc

Hosted by

Blood Cancer United Inc

About this event

Wichita Open Opener - Event Day

920 Meadowbrook Dr

Newton, KS 67114, USA

50 / 50 Raffle - 1 Ticket item
50 / 50 Raffle - 1 Ticket
$5

50/50 Raffle - Wichita Open Opener

Win big while doing good. Half the pot goes to the winner, half goes straight to Blood Cancer United to fund research, patient care, and family support programs.


1 ticket - $5
5 tickets - $20


The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot for everyone. Tickets available at check-in and throughout the day on the course. Winner drawn and announced at the post-tournament gathering. Must be present to win.

Buy a few. Better odds, bigger impact.

50 / 50 Raffle - 5 Tickets item
50 / 50 Raffle - 5 Tickets
$20

50/50 Raffle - Wichita Open Opener

Win big while doing good. Half the pot goes to the winner, half goes straight to Blood Cancer United to fund research, patient care, and family support programs.


1 ticket - $5
5 tickets - $20


The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot for everyone. Tickets available at check-in and throughout the day on the course. Winner drawn and announced at the post-tournament gathering. Must be present to win.

Buy a few. Better odds, bigger impact.

Player Advantage Package item
Player Advantage Package
$100

Player Advantage Package - $100 per Team

Stack the deck in your favor. For $100, your team gets:

  • Hole 10 Move-Up - skip the long stuff and start your approach from 150 yards out
  • 4 50/50 Raffle Tickets - more shots at the jackpot
  • 2 Mulligans (per team) - because everybody needs a do-over (or two)
  • Hole 17 Hole-in-One Shot - Hit the green and record a 1 on the scorecard

One package, four ways to play smarter and support Blood Cancer United at the same time. Available at check-in.


Add a donation for Blood Cancer United Inc

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