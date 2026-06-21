Wichita Open Opener - Event Day

Player Advantage Package - $100 per Team

Stack the deck in your favor. For $100, your team gets:

Hole 10 Move-Up - skip the long stuff and start your approach from 150 yards out

4 50/50 Raffle Tickets - more shots at the jackpot

2 Mulligans (per team) - because everybody needs a do-over (or two)

Hole 17 Hole-in-One Shot - Hit the green and record a 1 on the scorecard

One package, four ways to play smarter and support Blood Cancer United at the same time. Available at check-in.



