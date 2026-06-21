Wichita Open Opener - Event Day

About this event
50/50 Raffle - Wichita Open Opener
Win big while doing good. Half the pot goes to the winner, half goes straight to Blood Cancer United to fund research, patient care, and family support programs.
1 ticket - $5
5 tickets - $20
The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot for everyone. Tickets available at check-in and throughout the day on the course. Winner drawn and announced at the post-tournament gathering. Must be present to win.
Buy a few. Better odds, bigger impact.
50/50 Raffle - Wichita Open Opener
Win big while doing good. Half the pot goes to the winner, half goes straight to Blood Cancer United to fund research, patient care, and family support programs.
1 ticket - $5
5 tickets - $20
The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot for everyone. Tickets available at check-in and throughout the day on the course. Winner drawn and announced at the post-tournament gathering. Must be present to win.
Buy a few. Better odds, bigger impact.
Player Advantage Package - $100 per Team
Stack the deck in your favor. For $100, your team gets:
One package, four ways to play smarter and support Blood Cancer United at the same time. Available at check-in.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!