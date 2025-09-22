Sales closed

Wicked Movie Viewing Party (hosted by men's club & sisterhood)

385 Old Town Rd

Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776, USA

Add a donation for North Shore Jewish Center (men's club)

$

--> SISTERHOOD & MEN"S CLUB MEMBERS <--
Free

Select one of the 3 below options:

Admit 1 AFTER 10/24
$10

Total qty of adults & kids attending.

(special price for sisterhood & men's club members)

Family Group Ticket Cap
$30

Cap of $30 for families of 4 or more. Add 1 to cart for each nuclear family unit.

(special price for sisterhood & men's club members)

--> NON-MEMBERS OF NSJC SISTERHOOD & MEN"S CLUB <--
Free

Select one of the 3 below options:

Admit 1 AFTER 10/24
$15

Total qty of adults & kids.

Non-NSJC members MUST purchase by 10/24, no exceptions.

Family Group Ticket Cap
$40

Cap of $40 for families. Add 1 to cart for each nuclear family unit. Non-NSJC members MUST purchase by 10/24, no exceptions.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!