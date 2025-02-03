WICUDA Membership Registration Form for First time Members

WICUDA-USA requires a one-time registration fee of $50 for first-time members. This fee officially enrolls you as a recognized member and grants you lifetime membership status, provided you remain current with your annual dues. Your registration fee helps cover administrative and operational costs essential for sustaining WICUDA-USA. As a registered member, you gain access to WICUDA USA meetings, deliberations and initiatives, and become eligible for full membership benefits, including voting rights and leadership roles (for full members). Once registered, you will only need to pay your annual membership dues to maintain an active status. After completing your dues payment, you will receive your official WICUDA-USA membership card. Important: If you were registered in 2024, please contact the NEC for a waiver code to bypass the registration fee and obtain your membership card. If you were not registered in 2024, please proceed with this form, pay the $50 fee, and receive your membership card. Welcome to WICUDA-USA! We are excited to have you on board!

