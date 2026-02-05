Widow Goals 2026 Fall Retreat

About this event
• Private motel-style room
• Two queen beds
• Private bathroom
• Linens and towels provided
• Shared motel-style room
• Two queen beds
• Private bathroom
• Linens and towels provided
• 4 dorm-style bunk rooms
• 3 bunk beds in each room
• Bathroom in each bunk area
• Fireplace and couches for gathering
• Must bring your own linens
No lodging, but includes all meals and sessions
Participate in ziplining and ropes course
Zip lining at the camp
Ropes Course Excursion
Bless a widow who cannot afford this retreat
$
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