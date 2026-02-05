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Widow Goals

About this event

Widow Goals 2026 Fall Retreat

Cedar Hill

TX 75104, USA

Single Room and All Meals
$800

• Private motel-style room
• Two queen beds
• Private bathroom
• Linens and towels provided

Shared Room and All Meals
$575

• Shared motel-style room
• Two queen beds
• Private bathroom
• Linens and towels provided

Red Bud Lodge
$375

• 4 dorm-style bunk rooms
• 3 bunk beds in each room
• Bathroom in each bunk area
• Fireplace and couches for gathering
• Must bring your own linens


Commuter and all meals
$275

No lodging, but includes all meals and sessions

Zip Line and Ropes Course
$45

Participate in ziplining and ropes course

Just Zip lining
$30

Zip lining at the camp

Just Ropes Course
$30

Ropes Course Excursion

Scholarship
Pay what you can

Bless a widow who cannot afford this retreat

Add a donation for Widow Goals

$

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