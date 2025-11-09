Widows Well presents 2nd Annual Wine, Whiskey & Wills

Your ticket includes entry to the event, access to the estate planning presentation led by a licensed estate attorney, wine + whiskey tasting, raffles, and the closing day-party vibe.
Plus:
• Reserved seating for the estate planning session
• Exclusive VIP Gift
A better-together ticket.
This package includes VIP experience for both guests:
• Reserved seating (2)
• VIP Gifts (2)
• Full event access + tastings + raffles
Perfect for partners, best friends, siblings — anyone you’d like to learn and toast with.
Give the gift of presence, community, and peace.
This ticket provides a widow with:
• VIP admission
• Reserved seating
• VIP Gift
• Full access to all event experiences
Your act of generosity directly supports our mission of walking alongside widows in their journey toward stability, hope, and healing.
(No physical ticket delivered to you — this goes straight to a widow.)
This ticket is for confirmed volunteers.
Includes:
• Event entry
• Wine + whiskey tasting
• Access to estate planning session
Volunteers must be confirmed through our POINT platform before purchasing.
Dress code & arrival instructions will be shared separately.
$
