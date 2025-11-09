Widows Well presents 2nd Annual Wine, Whiskey & Wills

A better-together ticket.





Your ticket includes entry to the event, access to the estate planning presentation led by a licensed estate attorney, wine + whiskey tasting, raffles, and the closing day-party vibe.





This package includes VIP experience for both guests:

• Reserved seating (2)

• VIP Gifts (2)

• Full event access + tastings + raffles





Perfect for partners, best friends, siblings — anyone you’d like to learn and toast with.