⛳️ Widows Well presents: Swing Into Purpose

This ticket reserves one full bay/team for the event.
Each team includes 6 players.
The team captain (person purchasing this ticket) will be responsible for:
- Entering the team name
- Providing the first and last names of all players on the team
- Serving as the primary point of contact for event updates and tournament details
If you do not have all player names at the time of purchase, no problem — you can submit names later. We will send a follow-up form to collect final roster details.
What This Ticket Includes (for all 6 players):
⛳️ 2 hours of Topgolf gameplay
🌮 Fajita Fiesta buffet + unlimited non-alcoholic beverages
🏌️ Game demonstration + support from a Topgolf pro
🏆 Entry into the team tournament + eligibility for prizes
🎟️ Lifetime Topgolf memberships for all team members
