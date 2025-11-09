⛳️ Widows Well presents: Swing Into Purpose

This ticket reserves one full bay/team for the event.

Each team includes 6 players.

The team captain (person purchasing this ticket) will be responsible for:

Entering the team name

Providing the first and last names of all players on the team

Serving as the primary point of contact for event updates and tournament details

If you do not have all player names at the time of purchase, no problem — you can submit names later. We will send a follow-up form to collect final roster details.





What This Ticket Includes (for all 6 players):

⛳️ 2 hours of Topgolf gameplay

🌮 Fajita Fiesta buffet + unlimited non-alcoholic beverages

🏌️ Game demonstration + support from a Topgolf pro

🏆 Entry into the team tournament + eligibility for prizes

🎟️ Lifetime Topgolf memberships for all team members