Wiesbrook Elementary PTA's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Live like a VIP as you watch the Chicago Bulls battle it out against the Milwaukee Bucks from the Budweiser Champions Club! This package includes 4 seats, 1 parking pass, plus food and beverage! The game is on Friday, March 1 at 9pm.
Starting bid
Package includes golf for 3 guests, Monday-Friday, with breakfast, lunch, and a tour of the car museum. Bookings based on course availability, April 1st until Oct 1st, 2024. Reservations require 7 days advance notice. Winner for this item must be a Wiesbrook family.
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