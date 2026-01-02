Sponsorship for Wiggles and Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone Program

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
This entry-level sponsorship allows local businesses to join something historic for Warrensburg families—complete with a thank-you and welcome packet, logo placement on our website, and social media recognition as a valued community partner.
No expiration
Sensory Sponsors help fund the sensory-safe materials our kids use every day.
This level includes a thank-you and welcome packet with a special gift and one free month of a Wiggles & Giggles family membership, with the option to continue at a locked-in $25/month rate for the life of the program.
One membership per sponsor.
No expiration
Our $1,000 sponsorship level directly supports larger sensory equipment and program materials that help bring Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone to life. Adventure Partners receive enhanced recognition, including logo placement on our website, a dedicated social media thank-you, and inclusion in sponsor communications.
This level also includes a thank-you and welcome packet with an upgraded sponsor gift, plus one complimentary two-month family membership with the option to continue at a locked-in $25/month rate for the life of Wiggles & Giggles.
Limited to one membership per sponsor.
No expiration
Founding Sponsors are permanently recognized as the businesses that made Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone possible.
This $3,500+ sponsorship includes permanent placement on our Founding Sponsor Wall, top-tier recognition on our website and social media, a premium thank-you and welcome package, and VIP access to opening events. Founding Sponsors also receive one complimentary SIX - months family membership with the option to continue at a locked-in $25/month rate for the life of Wiggles & Giggles.
Limited availability. One membership per sponsor.
