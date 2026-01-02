Sponsorship for Wiggles and Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone Program

Our $1,000 sponsorship level directly supports larger sensory equipment and program materials that help bring Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone to life. Adventure Partners receive enhanced recognition, including logo placement on our website, a dedicated social media thank-you, and inclusion in sponsor communications.





This level also includes a thank-you and welcome packet with an upgraded sponsor gift, plus one complimentary two-month family membership with the option to continue at a locked-in $25/month rate for the life of Wiggles & Giggles.

Limited to one membership per sponsor.