Sponsorship for Wiggles and Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone Program

Community Builder
$250

No expiration

This entry-level sponsorship allows local businesses to join something historic for Warrensburg families—complete with a thank-you and welcome packet, logo placement on our website, and social media recognition as a valued community partner.

Sensory Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Sensory Sponsors help fund the sensory-safe materials our kids use every day.


This level includes a thank-you and welcome packet with a special gift and one free month of a Wiggles & Giggles family membership, with the option to continue at a locked-in $25/month rate for the life of the program.

One membership per sponsor.

Adventure Partner
$1,000

No expiration

Our $1,000 sponsorship level directly supports larger sensory equipment and program materials that help bring Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone to life. Adventure Partners receive enhanced recognition, including logo placement on our website, a dedicated social media thank-you, and inclusion in sponsor communications.


This level also includes a thank-you and welcome packet with an upgraded sponsor gift, plus one complimentary two-month family membership with the option to continue at a locked-in $25/month rate for the life of Wiggles & Giggles.

Limited to one membership per sponsor.

Founding Sponsor
$3,500

No expiration

Founding Sponsors are permanently recognized as the businesses that made Wiggles & Giggles Sensory Adventure Zone possible.


This $3,500+ sponsorship includes permanent placement on our Founding Sponsor Wall, top-tier recognition on our website and social media, a premium thank-you and welcome package, and VIP access to opening events. Founding Sponsors also receive one complimentary SIX - months family membership with the option to continue at a locked-in $25/month rate for the life of Wiggles & Giggles.

Limited availability. One membership per sponsor.

