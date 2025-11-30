Wigilia Cooking Class AND Fun at the PNA Lounge

12-3 pm. Learn the techniques used in making authentic Barszcz Czerwony, Uszka, & Krokiety (red beet soup, mini pierogi, and croquettes), 3 of the meatless dishes served at Wigilia. You will also be able to enjoy what you've made after the class with your classmates at a reserved table. Additional portions may be ordered for the Lounge or to take home using the other ticket options available.