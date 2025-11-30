Polish National Alliance Council 21

Polish National Alliance Council 21

Wigilia Cooking Class AND Fun at the PNA Lounge

1627 Eastern Ave

Baltimore, MD 21231, USA

Cooking Class Student
$35

12-3 pm. Learn the techniques used in making authentic Barszcz Czerwony, Uszka, & Krokiety (red beet soup, mini pierogi, and croquettes), 3 of the meatless dishes served at Wigilia. You will also be able to enjoy what you've made after the class with your classmates at a reserved table. Additional portions may be ordered for the Lounge or to take home using the other ticket options available.

Lounge Order - Full Meal
$10

Order a serving of Barszcz Czerwony, 3 Uszka, & 1 Krokiet (red beet soup, 3 mini pierogi, and 1 croquette). Each serving is $10 and can be enjoyed at the PNA Lounge or taken home. The PNA Lounge is open 3-9 p.m. for this order.

