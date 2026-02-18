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Wigwam Creek Middle School

About this event

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Silent Auction for WCMS Technology

Michael Phelps Framed Autographed Swim Cap item
Michael Phelps Framed Autographed Swim Cap item
Michael Phelps Framed Autographed Swim Cap
$15

Starting bid

This autographed swim cap is professionally framed and coupled with a nice picture of Michael diving. It has been donated from the Michael Phelps Foundation. It includes a letter of authenticity.

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers Autographed Guitar item
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers Autographed Guitar item
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers Autographed Guitar item
Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers Autographed Guitar
$15

Starting bid

An autographed Fender Guitar from Roger Clyne, Jim Dalton, P.H. Naffah, Nick Scropos, & Nick Sterling.

Michael Phelps Swag Bag item
Michael Phelps Swag Bag item
Michael Phelps Swag Bag item
Michael Phelps Swag Bag
$15

Starting bid

This swag bag donated by the Michael Phelps foundation includes a swim bag, pencil pouch, bag, and plushie.

The Format Autographed Poster item
The Format Autographed Poster
$15

Starting bid

Autographed poster from the band the Format. Featuring Nate Ruess & Sam Means.

Custom Alice Cooper Daphne Head Cover item
Custom Alice Cooper Daphne Head Cover
$5

Starting bid

Alice Cooper snake golf head cover—limited edition created exclusively for Alice by Daphne’s Headcovers.

Alice Cooper Autographed Picture item
Alice Cooper Autographed Picture
$15

Starting bid

An autographed picture of classic shock rocker Alice Cooper. Pictures coming soon.

Alice Cooper Authentic Swag Bag item
Alice Cooper Authentic Swag Bag item
Alice Cooper Authentic Swag Bag item
Alice Cooper Authentic Swag Bag
$15

Starting bid

This cool bag is full of all sorts of cool Alice cooper autographed memorabilia. It includes a signed Calloway baseball cap, signature sunglasses (says Alice Cooper in left lens) by Fast Metal, and a signed golf glove with Alice Cooper’s picture on the ball marker made exclusively for our tournament.


Muhammad Ali Autographed Framed Photograph item
Muhammad Ali Autographed Framed Photograph
$15

Starting bid

This professionally framed and authenticated autographed picture was donated by a local benefactor and grandparent to WCMS alumni.

Garrett Williams CB Signed Photo item
Garrett Williams CB Signed Photo item
Garrett Williams CB Signed Photo
$15

Starting bid

This player autographed photo is authenticated from 3/9/26 from the Arizona Cardinals.

Autographed Authenticated Suns Team Basketball 1/10 item
Autographed Authenticated Suns Team Basketball 1/10 item
Autographed Authenticated Suns Team Basketball 1/10 item
Autographed Authenticated Suns Team Basketball 1/10
$15

Starting bid

This autographed official 25-26 Suns Team Wilson ball comes with a certificate of authenticity from the team.

Tear it Up Camo Hills Backpack item
Tear it Up Camo Hills Backpack
$15

Starting bid

This limited edition backpack from Sprayground will never again be reproduced. Valued at nearly $200 on release these are an excellent fashion collectable.

Camo Hills Duffle item
Camo Hills Duffle
$15

Starting bid

This limited edition duffle from Sprayground will never again be reproduced. Valued at nearly $150 on release it is an excellent fashion collectable.

Bacchus Wine & Debauchery Wine Basket item
Bacchus Wine & Debauchery Wine Basket
$5

Starting bid

This gift basket must be picked up at Bacchus Wine in Goodyear at the GSQ. Adults only for obvious reasons.

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