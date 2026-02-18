Silent Auction for WCMS Technology

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Starting bid
This autographed swim cap is professionally framed and coupled with a nice picture of Michael diving. It has been donated from the Michael Phelps Foundation. It includes a letter of authenticity.
Starting bid
An autographed Fender Guitar from Roger Clyne, Jim Dalton, P.H. Naffah, Nick Scropos, & Nick Sterling.
Starting bid
This swag bag donated by the Michael Phelps foundation includes a swim bag, pencil pouch, bag, and plushie.
Starting bid
Autographed poster from the band the Format. Featuring Nate Ruess & Sam Means.
Starting bid
Alice Cooper snake golf head cover—limited edition created exclusively for Alice by Daphne’s Headcovers.
Starting bid
An autographed picture of classic shock rocker Alice Cooper. Pictures coming soon.
Starting bid
This cool bag is full of all sorts of cool Alice cooper autographed memorabilia. It includes a signed Calloway baseball cap, signature sunglasses (says Alice Cooper in left lens) by Fast Metal, and a signed golf glove with Alice Cooper’s picture on the ball marker made exclusively for our tournament.
Starting bid
This professionally framed and authenticated autographed picture was donated by a local benefactor and grandparent to WCMS alumni.
Starting bid
This player autographed photo is authenticated from 3/9/26 from the Arizona Cardinals.
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This autographed official 25-26 Suns Team Wilson ball comes with a certificate of authenticity from the team.
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This limited edition backpack from Sprayground will never again be reproduced. Valued at nearly $200 on release these are an excellent fashion collectable.
Starting bid
This limited edition duffle from Sprayground will never again be reproduced. Valued at nearly $150 on release it is an excellent fashion collectable.
Starting bid
This gift basket must be picked up at Bacchus Wine in Goodyear at the GSQ. Adults only for obvious reasons.
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