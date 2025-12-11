Wilberforce University Alumni Association

Wilberforce University Alumni Association National Conference Sponsorship, Ads and Vendor Registration Form 2026

Detroit

MI, USA

Legacy Partner (Presenting Sponsor)
$4,999.99
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Exclusive – Only 1 Available


Brand Visibility

  • Top billing on all conference marketing materials

  • Premier logo placement on website, email blasts, and social media graphics

  • Logo featured on stage signage and conference step-and-repeat

  • Full-page program advertisement (premium front placement)

Engagement Opportunities

  • Opportunity to deliver welcome remarks at a major conference session

  • Premier vendor table space included

  • Branded promotional item placed in attendee bags

Conference Access

  • Six (6) complimentary conference registrations

  • Recognized during opening and closing ceremonies

Green and Gold Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Multiple Available


Brand Visibility

  • Logo on marketing materials, website sponsor page, and event signage

  • Full-page program advertisement

Engagement Opportunities

  • Recognition as sponsor of a workshop, breakfast, or track

  • Vendor table space included

  • Mention during a general session

Conference Access

Four (4) complimentary conference registrations

Bulldog Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Multiple Available


Brand Visibility

  • Logo on website and select conference materials

  • Half-page program advertisement

Engagement Opportunities

  • Recognition as sponsor of a panel discussion, coffee break, or networking session

  • Vendor table space included

  • Social media “Sponsor Spotlight” feature

Conference Access

  • Three (3) complimentary conference registrations

Legacy Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Multiple Available


Brand Visibility

  • Logo displayed on conference website sponsor page

  • Half-page program advertisement

Engagement Opportunities

  • Exhibitor table included

  • Group recognition during conference

Conference Access

  • Two (2) complimentary conference registrations
Alumni Partner
$1,000

Multiple Available


Brand Visibility

  • Name/logo displayed in the program and on the website

  • Included in rotating sponsor slides during main sessions

Engagement Opportunities

  • Option to purchase exhibitor table at a discounted rate

Conference Access

One (1) complimentary registration

Friend of Wilberforce
$500

Multiple Available


Brand Visibility

  • Name listed in the conference program and on the sponsor webpage

  • Included in a group “thank-you” social media recognition post

Engagement Opportunities

  • Option to purchase exhibitor table at a discounted rate

Conference Access

  • Discounted conference registration opportunity
Inside Back Cover (Souvenir Booklet)
$400

Have your ad placed prominently on the coveted inside back cover of the 2025 Souvenir Journal.

Full Page Ad
$200
Half Page Ad
$125
Weekend Vendor
$175

Access to book a room at the host hotel at the conference rate. Each vendor will be provided: One 6-ft table Two chairs One bottled water Storage space is available at the hotel. Vendors are encouraged to bring a tablecloth to personalize their space. If electricity is required, please notify us in advance and bring your own extension cords and charging devices. Vendor Raffle Contribution: As part of the event, we kindly request that each vendor donate at least one item to be used in a raffle during the conference. Your contribution will help enhance the experience for all attendees and promote your business further.

One Day Vendor
$100

Access to book a room at the host hotel at the conference rate. Each vendor will be provided: One 6-ft table Two chairs One bottled water Storage space is available at the hotel. Vendors are encouraged to bring a tablecloth to personalize their space. If electricity is required, please notify us in advance and bring your own extension cords and charging devices. Vendor Raffle Contribution: As part of the event, we kindly request that each vendor donate at least one item to be used in a raffle during the conference. Your contribution will help enhance the experience for all attendees and promote your business further.

