Wilberforce University Alumni Association (WUAA) Membership Portal

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
Your Wilberforce University Alumni Association membership runs from January 1 through December 31 each year. You can choose automatic renewal, with your membership fee charged on January 1 annually.
No expiration
Choose this option to become a Life member of the Wilberforce University Alumni Association with a single one-time payment.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Choose this option to become a Life member by paying $150 per year for five years.
No expiration
This option lets you become a Platinum Life member with a single one-time payment.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Choose this option to become a Life member by paying $200 per year for five years.
No expiration
This option lets existing Life members upgrade to a Platinum Life membership with a single one-time payment. Your Life member status will be verified.
Renews yearly on: January 1
This option allows current Life members to upgrade to a Platinum Life membership by making two payments over a two-year period. Your Life member status will be verified.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!