Wilberforce University Alumni Association

Offered by

Wilberforce University Alumni Association

About the memberships

Wilberforce University Alumni Association (WUAA) Membership Portal

Annual (One Year) Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: January 1

Your Wilberforce University Alumni Association membership runs from January 1 through December 31 each year. You can choose automatic renewal, with your membership fee charged on January 1 annually.

Life Membership (Full Payment)
$750

No expiration

Choose this option to become a Life member of the Wilberforce University Alumni Association with a single one-time payment.

Life Membership (Installment)
$150

Renews yearly on: January 1

Choose this option to become a Life member by paying $150 per year for five years.

Platinum Life Membership( Full Payment)
$1,000

No expiration

This option lets you become a Platinum Life member with a single one-time payment.

Platinum Life Membership (Instalment)
$200

Renews yearly on: January 1

Choose this option to become a Life member by paying $200 per year for five years.

Platinum Life Membership (Upgrade)
$250

No expiration

This option lets existing Life members upgrade to a Platinum Life membership with a single one-time payment. Your Life member status will be verified.

Platinum Life Membership (Upgrade Payment Plan)
$125

Renews yearly on: January 1

This option allows current Life members to upgrade to a Platinum Life membership by making two payments over a two-year period. Your Life member status will be verified.

Add a donation for Wilberforce University Alumni Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!