🌟Wilbur Auction Items-Rock of Ages Gala Auction🌟

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Have you seen all of the adorable pencil poles around campus? Think of how exciting it would be for your child to see their name on a pole! They will be up for the 2026/2027 year. *It can only be for one name ("John Smith" or "The Smith Family")
For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)
For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)
For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)
For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)
For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)
For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)
For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)
For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)
For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)
For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)
Ms. barrios will take 4 students on a lunch date in the garden. Winners will enjoy a lunch from CPK (actual date to be determined).
Be a Teacher for the Day with ms. scott! The winning student will assist in the classroom and experience what it’s like to be the teacher. Ms. Scott will provide a goodie bag and special dessert (child must bring their own lunch
Mrs. nelson, ms. Mitchell, ms. Wheeler and ms. Ludwig take up to four kids (each teacher) on a "date" bowling at Corbin Bowl! The "date" will take place one day after school (actual date tbd). Students can be dropped off. They will have a snack and bowl (arcade not included)
Mrs. nelson, ms. Mitchell, ms. Wheeler and ms. Ludwig take up to four kids (each teacher) on a "date" bowling at Corbin Bowl! The "date" will take place one day after school (actual date tbd). Students can be dropped off. They will have a snack and bowl (arcade not included)
Mrs. nelson, ms. Mitchell, ms. Wheeler and ms. Ludwig take up to four kids (each teacher) on a "date" bowling at Corbin Bowl! The "date" will take place one day after school (actual date tbd). Students can be dropped off. They will have a snack and bowl (arcade not included)
Mr. anaya will take three students on a lunch date in the garden. Winners will enjoy a lunch from CPK (actual date to be determined).
Be a Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Meza! The winning student will assist in the classroom and experience what it’s like to be the teacher.
Be a Teacher for the Day with Ms. Aguila! The winning student will assist in the classroom and experience what it’s like to be the teacher
Winner will receive two reserved seats at the fifth-grade culmination.
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