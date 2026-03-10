Friends Of Wilbur Inc

Offered by

Friends Of Wilbur Inc

About this shop

🌟Wilbur Auction Items-Rock of Ages Gala Auction🌟

Pencil Pole item
Pencil Pole
$100

Have you seen all of the adorable pencil poles around campus? Think of how exciting it would be for your child to see their name on a pole! They will be up for the 2026/2027 year. *It can only be for one name ("John Smith" or "The Smith Family")

TK-Ms. Dimaisip Class Pizza Party
$30

For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)

TK-Ms. Mendizabal Class Pizza Party
$30

For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)

Kinder-Ms. Shim Class Pizza Party
$30

For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)

Kinder-Mrs. Singer Class Pizza Party
$30

For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)

4th-Ms. O'Leary Class Pizza Party
$30

For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)

4th-Mrs. Granville Class Pizza Party
$30

For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)

4th-Mrs. Alch Class Pizza Party
$30

For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)

5th-Mrs. Kang Class Pizza Party
$30

For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)

5th-Mrs. Meza Class Pizza Party
$30

For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)

5th-Ms. Aguila Class Pizza Party
$30

For $30 your child can attend a fun pizza party that includes pizza, drink and dessert. (date tbd)

1st Grade-Barrios Lunch in the Garden **2 available
$85

Ms. barrios will take 4 students on a lunch date in the garden. Winners will enjoy a lunch from CPK (actual date to be determined).

1st-Ms. Scott Teacher for a day **1 available
$85

Be a Teacher for the Day with ms. scott! The winning student will assist in the classroom and experience what it’s like to be the teacher. Ms. Scott will provide a goodie bag and special dessert (child must bring their own lunch

2nd-Ms. Ludwing Bowling **4 available
$75

Mrs. nelson, ms. Mitchell, ms. Wheeler and ms. Ludwig take up to four kids (each teacher) on a "date" bowling at Corbin Bowl! The "date" will take place one day after school (actual date tbd). Students can be dropped off. They will have a snack and bowl (arcade not included)

2nd-Ms. Mitchell Bowling **1 available
$95

Mrs. nelson, ms. Mitchell, ms. Wheeler and ms. Ludwig take up to four kids (each teacher) on a "date" bowling at Corbin Bowl! The "date" will take place one day after school (actual date tbd). Students can be dropped off. They will have a snack and bowl (arcade not included)

2nd-Ms. Wheeler Bowling **3 available
$75

Mrs. nelson, ms. Mitchell, ms. Wheeler and ms. Ludwig take up to four kids (each teacher) on a "date" bowling at Corbin Bowl! The "date" will take place one day after school (actual date tbd). Students can be dropped off. They will have a snack and bowl (arcade not included)

3rd-Mr. Anaya Lunch in the Garden **1 available
$85

Mr. anaya will take three students on a lunch date in the garden. Winners will enjoy a lunch from CPK (actual date to be determined).

5th-Mrs. Meza Teacher for a day **1 available
$75

Be a Teacher for the Day with Mrs. Meza! The winning student will assist in the classroom and experience what it’s like to be the teacher.

5th-Ms. Aguila Teacher for a day **1 available
$75

Be a Teacher for the Day with Ms. Aguila! The winning student will assist in the classroom and experience what it’s like to be the teacher

5th-2 reserved Culmination Seats **1 set available
$250

Winner will receive two reserved seats at the fifth-grade culmination.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!