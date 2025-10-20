Hosted by

Wilbur's Rock of Ages Online Auction 2026

Crate & Barrel $250 Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

$250 Crate & Barrel Gift Card

Refresh your home in style with a $250 gift card to Crate & Barrel. From modern furniture and cozy bedding to beautiful kitchenware and décor, this is your chance to bring home something you love.

2 Tickets to Adventure City- Value $60
$30

Starting bid

Adventure City Tickets

Get ready for big thrills and little-sized fun at Adventure City! Enjoy a day of rides, games, and family-friendly attractions perfect for younger kids. It’s the ultimate mini theme park experience packed with excitement and smiles.

Bid now for a day of unforgettable family fun! 🎢

Blvd Indian Restaurant $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Spice up your next night out with an unforgettable dining experience at BLVD Indian Restaurant in Woodland Hills. Enjoy bold flavors, authentic Indian cuisine, and a warm, modern atmosphere perfect for date night or family dinner.

Bid high for a delicious culinary escape! 🌶️

Boggled Escape Room - Monkeyshines Escape Room for 4
$75

Starting bid

Put your teamwork to the test at Boggled Escape Room! Solve clues, crack codes, and race against the clock in an immersive, high-energy adventure. Perfect for friends, family, or a fun night out. This gift card is for the Monkeyshines Escape room for 4 people with a value of $150.

Bid now for an unforgettable escape! 🔐

Brave & Maiden Wine Tasting for 4 - Value $220
$100

Starting bid

Sip and savor an elevated tasting experience for four at Brave & Maiden Estate in beautiful Santa Ynez. Enjoy exceptional estate wines in a stunning, modern setting—perfect for a sophisticated day with friends.

Cheers to great wine and even better company! 🍷

Camp Galileo - 1 week of camp $650 Value
$200

Starting bid

Give your child a week of hands-on fun and creativity at Camp Galileo! With exciting STEM challenges, collaborative projects, and confidence-building activities, campers learn, create, and make new friends in an unforgettable summer experience.

Bid now for a week of innovation and adventure! 🚀

Chuck E. Cheese 2 Month Gold Pass - value $159.99
$70

Starting bid

A Gold Fun Pass at Chuck E. Cheese provides unlimited visits, 250 daily game points (shareable for up to 6 kids), and 50% off food, drinks and extra game points.  

This 2-Month Gold Pass to Chuck E. Cheese means nonstop family fun with arcade excitement and kid-approved entertainment.

Bid high for two months of smiles, celebrations, and unforgettable play! 🎉

Clos Selene Winery-Paso Robles Value $296
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy two bottles of Fleur de Solene beautifully presented in a wooden box, plus an exclusive private tasting experience for two. A perfect blend of luxury and unforgettable wine country charm. 🍷

Core Bungee Tarzana Value $115
$65

Starting bid

Jump into fitness with a 3-class pass, including an Intro Class, a refreshing drink from the Groovy Smoothy Bar, and a water bottle to keep you hydrated. Bounce, sweat, and have a blast! 💪✨

CPK $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal on us with a $50 gift card to CPK. Perfect for pizza night, fresh salads, pastas, and more! 🍕

Cutting Edge Karate Value $250
$100

Starting bid

Kickstart your training with a 4-week package (2 classes per week) plus a free T-shirt. New students only. Get ready to build confidence, discipline, and strength! 🥋

D Pet Encino $200 #1
$75

Starting bid

Treat your pup to fun and play valid for 5 days of dog daycare (expires September 2026). The perfect way to keep tails wagging! 🐾

D Pet Encino $200 #2
$75

Starting bid

Treat your pup to fun and play valid for 5 days of dog daycare (expires September 2026). The perfect way to keep tails wagging! 🐾

Dave & Busters Gift Card $120
$60

Starting bid

Level up the fun with a $120 gift card for games! Perfect for an epic night of arcade action, prizes, and nonstop excitement. 🎮✨

Destination Science Camp-1 week of camp Value $400
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy one week of hands-on, STEM-powered fun at the Encino or West Hills location. A perfect adventure for curious kids who love to build, create, and explore! 🚀🔬

Drawn 2 Art Encino Value $150
$60

Starting bid

Spark creativity with inspiring art classes that help young artists build skills, confidence, and a love for drawing in a fun, supportive studio environment. One month class tuition. material and registration fee included 🎨✨

Escapology Northridge 1 free game up to 8 people Value $***
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a free private escape room game for up to 8 players! Solve clues, crack codes, and race the clock for an unforgettable adventure. 🔐🕵️‍♂️

Gracie Barra Jiu-Jitsu-1 month unlimited Value $580
$200

Starting bid

Train like a champion with one month of unlimited Jiu-Jitsu classes, including a uniform. Build confidence, strength, and skills on the mat! 🥋🔥

Hank's Bagel $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy fresh, handcrafted bagels and all your breakfast favorites with a $50 gift card. A delicious way to start any day! 🥯✨

Jackson Terrace Loft Staycation Value $900
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a stylish 2-night stay in the heart of Culver City. Relax in this beautifully designed loft and experience the perfect blend of comfort and city charm. ✨🏙️

https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/978368654346797944?source_impression_id=p3_1771886332_P399POTDSRycjiaQ&modal=PHOTO_TOUR_SCROLLABLE

Loqui $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Savor bold, authentic flavors with a $50 gift card. Perfect for fresh tacos, burritos, and handmade tortillas that hit the spot every time! 🌮✨

La Belle Vie Med Spa
$250

Starting bid

Indulge in a luxurious Lymphatic HydraFacial plus premium skincare (a $750 value). Rejuvenate, refresh, and glow with this ultimate self-care experience. ✨💆‍♀️

Mort's Deli $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy classic deli favorites with a $100 gift card. Perfect for piled-high sandwiches, comforting soups, and delicious desserts! 🥪✨

Performing Arts Workshop Camp Value $200 #1
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy one week of creative fun (a $200 value)! Kids will sing, dance, act, and shine while building confidence and stage skills in a supportive, high-energy environment. 🎭✨

Performing Arts Workshop Camp Value $200 #2
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy one week of creative fun (a $200 value)! Kids will sing, dance, act, and shine while building confidence and stage skills in a supportive, high-energy environment. 🎭✨

Pure Barre WH Value $289
$100

Starting bid

Sculpt, tone, and strengthen with 10 energizing classes (a $289 value). A total-body workout that leaves you feeling strong and confident! 💪✨

Ryan Fey Cooking Class and Ninja Grill Value-Priceless
$350

Starting bid

Enjoy an exclusive Zoom cooking class with Grill Dad himself, plus a Ninja Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill ($400 Value) with built-in thermometer. A truly priceless, flame-fired experience! 🔥🍔

Glam RX Bar and Med Spa Calabasas Value $250
$100

Starting bid

Refresh and glow with a gift certificate for a Hydrafacial, a deep-cleansing treatment that leaves your skin smooth, radiant, and revitalized. ✨💆‍♀️

Glam RX Bar and Med Spa Calabasas CollagenFacial Value $1800
$400

Starting bid

Rejuvenate your glow with a Collagen Facial (non-surgical facelift). Lift, tighten, and refresh your skin with this luxurious, confidence-boosting treatment. ✨💆‍♀️

Glam RX Bar and Med Spa Folligenesis Value $850
$250

Starting bid

Rejuvenate your glow with a Collagen Facial (non-surgical facelift). Lift, tighten, and refresh your skin with this luxurious, confidence-boosting treatment. ✨💆‍♀️

Valley Trails Summer Camp Gift Card $450
$200

Starting bid

Get ready for outdoor adventure with a $450 gift card toward unforgettable summer camp fun filled with activities, friendship, and fresh air! 🌞🏕️

Virdian Art Woodland Hills Value $**
$20

Starting bid

**Take home a creative goodie bag filled with fun art-inspired surprises. Perfect for sparking imagination and artistic flair! 🎨✨

Wildlife Learning Center Value $130
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy a visit for five plus an unforgettable animal encounter of your choice. Get up close and create wild memories! 🦉🐾

Woodranch BBQ $50 Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Savor slow-smoked favorites and hearty BBQ classics with a $50 gift card. Perfect for ribs, tri-tip, and all the fixings! 🔥🍖

Tennis Lesson w/ Head UCLA Men's Coach Value $200
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a private 1-hour tennis lesson with Rikus de Villiers, the Head Coach of the UCLA Men’s Tennis Team at UCLA. A rare opportunity to train like a champion! 🎾🔥 *Lesson will take place at UCLA. *Recipient cannot be a high school ages, junior college or college student per NCAA rules.

Barry's Bootcamp 5 class pass Value $165
$70

Starting bid

Turn up the heat with 5 high-energy classes that blend cardio and strength for the ultimate full-body workout. Get ready to sweat, sculpt, and feel unstoppable! 🔥💪

Dodgers Biggest Fan Basket Approximate Value $130
$65

Starting bid

A must-have collection for any true fan! This ultimate Dodgers bundle includes a Vin Scully bobblehead, Star Wars Night Death Star bobblehead (May 19, 2025), LA Mental Health Awareness blanket (May 14, 2025), and Mexican Heritage Night poncho (May 4, 2024), plus a special 2023 giveaway item. A home run for any Dodgers lover! ⚾💙

Hello Kitty x LA Dodgers 50th Anniversary Sherpa Belt Bag
$75

Starting bid

Celebrate this iconic collaboration with a limited-edition Sherpa belt bag giveaway from April 26, 2024. The perfect collectible for fans who love cute and classic Dodgers style! 💙🎀⚾ Approximate Value $150-250

Elite Dance Center Value $100
$50

Starting bid

Get moving with a 5-Class Summer Pass! A fun opportunity for dancers to learn new moves, build confidence, and shine on the dance floor. 💃✨

Fat Sal's $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Dig into over-the-top sandwiches, loaded fries, and indulgent comfort food with a $100 gift card. Perfect for a deliciously epic meal! 🥪🔥

Pacific Park Santa Monica Value $100
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy all the thrills with two unlimited ride wristbands at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. Spin, soar, and take in the ocean views for a day of unforgettable fun! 🎡🌊

Torrin Winery Paso Robles Value $305
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a private tasting experience for four at the winery and a bottle of wine. A perfect taste of Paso Robles wine country! 🍷✨

Turtle Rock Magnum Bottle Value $185
$85

Starting bid

Take home a magnum bottle of the 2022 Plum Orchard Grenache, a bold and beautifully crafted Paso Robles wine perfect for sharing and celebrating. 🍷✨

King's Fish House $100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy fresh seafood favorites with a $100 gift card. From oysters to grilled fish, it’s the perfect catch for a delicious night out! 🐟✨

SVN2 Indoor Golf $200 Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Perfect your swing with a $200 gift card for a premium indoor golf experience. Play world-class courses and enjoy the game rain or shine! ⛳✨

Agoura Art Camp Value $115 #1
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy one free day of creative fun at Spring Break Art Camp for the whole family. A perfect chance to explore art, imagination, and hands-on creativity together! 🎨✨

Agoura Art Camp Value $115 #2
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy one free day of creative fun at Spring Break Art Camp for the whole family. A perfect chance to explore art, imagination, and hands-on creativity together! 🎨✨

Corbin Bowl (add info)
$50

Starting bid

Roll into fun with classic bowling, arcade games, and great food at this local favorite spot for family-friendly entertainment! 🎳✨

Sender One Climbing Value $80
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy an Intro to Climbing class or general admission for one. A fun and exciting way to challenge yourself and reach new heights! 🧗‍♂️✨

Sender One Climbing Value $80 #2
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy an Intro to Climbing class or general admission for one. A fun and exciting way to challenge yourself and reach new heights! 🧗‍♂️✨

