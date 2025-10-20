Wilbur's Rock of Ages Online Auction 2026

Hosted by
$250 Crate & Barrel Gift Card
Refresh your home in style with a $250 gift card to Crate & Barrel. From modern furniture and cozy bedding to beautiful kitchenware and décor, this is your chance to bring home something you love.
Adventure City Tickets
Get ready for big thrills and little-sized fun at Adventure City! Enjoy a day of rides, games, and family-friendly attractions perfect for younger kids. It’s the ultimate mini theme park experience packed with excitement and smiles.
Bid now for a day of unforgettable family fun! 🎢
Spice up your next night out with an unforgettable dining experience at BLVD Indian Restaurant in Woodland Hills. Enjoy bold flavors, authentic Indian cuisine, and a warm, modern atmosphere perfect for date night or family dinner.
Bid high for a delicious culinary escape! 🌶️
Put your teamwork to the test at Boggled Escape Room! Solve clues, crack codes, and race against the clock in an immersive, high-energy adventure. Perfect for friends, family, or a fun night out. This gift card is for the Monkeyshines Escape room for 4 people with a value of $150.
Bid now for an unforgettable escape! 🔐
Sip and savor an elevated tasting experience for four at Brave & Maiden Estate in beautiful Santa Ynez. Enjoy exceptional estate wines in a stunning, modern setting—perfect for a sophisticated day with friends.
Cheers to great wine and even better company! 🍷
Give your child a week of hands-on fun and creativity at Camp Galileo! With exciting STEM challenges, collaborative projects, and confidence-building activities, campers learn, create, and make new friends in an unforgettable summer experience.
Bid now for a week of innovation and adventure! 🚀
A Gold Fun Pass at Chuck E. Cheese provides unlimited visits, 250 daily game points (shareable for up to 6 kids), and 50% off food, drinks and extra game points.
This 2-Month Gold Pass to Chuck E. Cheese means nonstop family fun with arcade excitement and kid-approved entertainment.
Bid high for two months of smiles, celebrations, and unforgettable play! 🎉
Enjoy two bottles of Fleur de Solene beautifully presented in a wooden box, plus an exclusive private tasting experience for two. A perfect blend of luxury and unforgettable wine country charm. 🍷
Jump into fitness with a 3-class pass, including an Intro Class, a refreshing drink from the Groovy Smoothy Bar, and a water bottle to keep you hydrated. Bounce, sweat, and have a blast! 💪✨
Enjoy a delicious meal on us with a $50 gift card to CPK. Perfect for pizza night, fresh salads, pastas, and more! 🍕
Kickstart your training with a 4-week package (2 classes per week) plus a free T-shirt. New students only. Get ready to build confidence, discipline, and strength! 🥋
Treat your pup to fun and play valid for 5 days of dog daycare (expires September 2026). The perfect way to keep tails wagging! 🐾
Level up the fun with a $120 gift card for games! Perfect for an epic night of arcade action, prizes, and nonstop excitement. 🎮✨
Enjoy one week of hands-on, STEM-powered fun at the Encino or West Hills location. A perfect adventure for curious kids who love to build, create, and explore! 🚀🔬
Spark creativity with inspiring art classes that help young artists build skills, confidence, and a love for drawing in a fun, supportive studio environment. One month class tuition. material and registration fee included 🎨✨
Enjoy a free private escape room game for up to 8 players! Solve clues, crack codes, and race the clock for an unforgettable adventure. 🔐🕵️♂️
Train like a champion with one month of unlimited Jiu-Jitsu classes, including a uniform. Build confidence, strength, and skills on the mat! 🥋🔥
Enjoy fresh, handcrafted bagels and all your breakfast favorites with a $50 gift card. A delicious way to start any day! 🥯✨
Enjoy a stylish 2-night stay in the heart of Culver City. Relax in this beautifully designed loft and experience the perfect blend of comfort and city charm. ✨🏙️
Savor bold, authentic flavors with a $50 gift card. Perfect for fresh tacos, burritos, and handmade tortillas that hit the spot every time! 🌮✨
Indulge in a luxurious Lymphatic HydraFacial plus premium skincare (a $750 value). Rejuvenate, refresh, and glow with this ultimate self-care experience. ✨💆♀️
Enjoy classic deli favorites with a $100 gift card. Perfect for piled-high sandwiches, comforting soups, and delicious desserts! 🥪✨
Enjoy one week of creative fun (a $200 value)! Kids will sing, dance, act, and shine while building confidence and stage skills in a supportive, high-energy environment. 🎭✨
Sculpt, tone, and strengthen with 10 energizing classes (a $289 value). A total-body workout that leaves you feeling strong and confident! 💪✨
Enjoy an exclusive Zoom cooking class with Grill Dad himself, plus a Ninja Woodfire Pro Outdoor Grill ($400 Value) with built-in thermometer. A truly priceless, flame-fired experience! 🔥🍔
Refresh and glow with a gift certificate for a Hydrafacial, a deep-cleansing treatment that leaves your skin smooth, radiant, and revitalized. ✨💆♀️
Rejuvenate your glow with a Collagen Facial (non-surgical facelift). Lift, tighten, and refresh your skin with this luxurious, confidence-boosting treatment. ✨💆♀️
Get ready for outdoor adventure with a $450 gift card toward unforgettable summer camp fun filled with activities, friendship, and fresh air! 🌞🏕️
**Take home a creative goodie bag filled with fun art-inspired surprises. Perfect for sparking imagination and artistic flair! 🎨✨
Enjoy a visit for five plus an unforgettable animal encounter of your choice. Get up close and create wild memories! 🦉🐾
Savor slow-smoked favorites and hearty BBQ classics with a $50 gift card. Perfect for ribs, tri-tip, and all the fixings! 🔥🍖
Enjoy a private 1-hour tennis lesson with Rikus de Villiers, the Head Coach of the UCLA Men’s Tennis Team at UCLA. A rare opportunity to train like a champion! 🎾🔥 *Lesson will take place at UCLA. *Recipient cannot be a high school ages, junior college or college student per NCAA rules.
Turn up the heat with 5 high-energy classes that blend cardio and strength for the ultimate full-body workout. Get ready to sweat, sculpt, and feel unstoppable! 🔥💪
A must-have collection for any true fan! This ultimate Dodgers bundle includes a Vin Scully bobblehead, Star Wars Night Death Star bobblehead (May 19, 2025), LA Mental Health Awareness blanket (May 14, 2025), and Mexican Heritage Night poncho (May 4, 2024), plus a special 2023 giveaway item. A home run for any Dodgers lover! ⚾💙
Celebrate this iconic collaboration with a limited-edition Sherpa belt bag giveaway from April 26, 2024. The perfect collectible for fans who love cute and classic Dodgers style! 💙🎀⚾ Approximate Value $150-250
Get moving with a 5-Class Summer Pass! A fun opportunity for dancers to learn new moves, build confidence, and shine on the dance floor. 💃✨
Dig into over-the-top sandwiches, loaded fries, and indulgent comfort food with a $100 gift card. Perfect for a deliciously epic meal! 🥪🔥
Enjoy all the thrills with two unlimited ride wristbands at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier. Spin, soar, and take in the ocean views for a day of unforgettable fun! 🎡🌊
Enjoy a private tasting experience for four at the winery and a bottle of wine. A perfect taste of Paso Robles wine country! 🍷✨
Take home a magnum bottle of the 2022 Plum Orchard Grenache, a bold and beautifully crafted Paso Robles wine perfect for sharing and celebrating. 🍷✨
Enjoy fresh seafood favorites with a $100 gift card. From oysters to grilled fish, it’s the perfect catch for a delicious night out! 🐟✨
Perfect your swing with a $200 gift card for a premium indoor golf experience. Play world-class courses and enjoy the game rain or shine! ⛳✨
Enjoy one free day of creative fun at Spring Break Art Camp for the whole family. A perfect chance to explore art, imagination, and hands-on creativity together! 🎨✨
Roll into fun with classic bowling, arcade games, and great food at this local favorite spot for family-friendly entertainment! 🎳✨
Enjoy an Intro to Climbing class or general admission for one. A fun and exciting way to challenge yourself and reach new heights! 🧗♂️✨
