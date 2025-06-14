Wild & Scenic Camping in Color Raffle

1 night stay at Hilton SLC with breakfast at Trofi
$10
3 raffle tickets, 3 chances to win a one night stay in the exclusive Cabin Suite + Breakfast for 2 at Trofi! Valued from $350-$500.
1 night stay at Hilton SLC with breakfast at Trofi
$25
8 raffle tickets, 8 chances to win a one night stay in the exclusive Cabin Suite + Breakfast for 2 at Trofi! Valued from $350-$500.
1 limited edition OA t-shirt
$50
Pick up our limited edition "Get Outside Kinfolk" t shirt and WEAR IT OUTSIDE!
1 limited edition CIC t-shirt
$40
Support the annual Camping in Color initiative to introduce first time tent camping FAMILIES of Black children to training, gear, and activities that may inspire another holistic nature connection.
Teton Sports 75 pound backpacking pack
$10
3 raffle tickets, 3 chances to win a premium 75 pound backpacking pack from Teton Sports! Heavy duty and just what you need to give through hiking a try or take that backpacking trip you've been wanting to!
Teton Sports 75 pound backpacking pack
$25
8 raffle tickets, 8 chances to win a premium 75 pound backpacking pack from Teton Sports! Heavy duty and just what you need to give through hiking a try or take that backpacking trip you've been wanting to!
Teton Sports Day pack
$10
3 raffle tickets, 3 chances to win a durable light weight day pack from Teton Sports! Just what you need to take a longer hike and pack the right amount of water. Never lose your keys again with this pack!
Teton Sports Day pack
$25
8 raffle tickets, 8 chances to win a durable light weight day pack from Teton Sports! Just what you need to take a longer hike and pack the right amount of water. Never lose your keys again with this pack!
PETZL Headlamp
$10
3 raffle tickets, 3 chances to win a the most trusted headlamp ever! Ideal for anyone from rugged top rope climbers to family tent campers- grab a PETZL and feel safe in the darkest of nights!
PETZL Headlamp
$25
8 raffle tickets, 8 chances to win a the most trusted headlamp ever! Ideal for anyone from rugged top rope climbers to family tent campers- grab a PETZL and feel safe in the darkest of nights!
Nalgene waterbottle
$25
8 raffle tickets, 8 chances to win a dope Nalgene waterbottle from REI! Heavy duty hydration on the way!
Nalgene waterbottle
$10
3 raffle tickets, 3 chances to win a dope Nalgene waterbottle from REI! Heavy duty hydration on the way!
REI tote
$25
8 raffle tickets, 8 chances to win a sick reusable tote from REI! Heavy on the sustainability baby!
PETZL Headlamp 2
$25
8 raffle tickets, 8 chances to win a the most trusted headlamp ever! Ideal for anyone from rugged top rope climbers to family tent campers- grab a PETZL and feel safe in the darkest of nights!
PETZL Headlamp 2
$10
3 raffle tickets, 3 chances to win a the most trusted headlamp ever! Ideal for anyone from rugged top rope climbers to family tent campers- grab a PETZL and feel safe in the darkest of nights!
