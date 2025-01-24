Wild at Heart- Six Week Mens Study w/ FATE Fellowship

Your registration donation of $40 includes everything you need for the six-week Wild at Heart study experience, including DINNER, WORKBOOK, and MORE. Here’s the MORE: As mentioned before...Comprehensive Wild at Heart workbook to guide you through each session. Access to all study materials, including engaging video sessions and dynamic group discussions. Dinner is provided at each session, giving you time for fellowship and meaningful connection. Hosting and facilitation by the FATE Fellowship team, offering a supportive, masculine, and enriching environment. Additional resources and materials to deepen your journey throughout the study. This isn’t just a study—it’s a powerful opportunity to grow spiritually, connect with other men, and be equipped for the challenges of godly manhood. Together, we’ll rediscover what it means to live with passion, courage, and purpose. Don’t miss out—register today and join us for this life-changing experience!

