Wild Child Field Trip, Private Playdate, & Party Packages

This no-frills private group visit is perfect for field trips for your class, homeschool co-op, or other band of wild animals of the tiny human variety! Unlike our other party packages, this is not intended for elaborate birthday bashes complete with decorations, balloon garlands, a meal spread, and so forth. Instead we welcome larger groups to be able to plan their visit with us at a chosen time and enjoy exclusive use of our space for Everyday Play use, or get a Guided Tour of the Museum. We can accommodate groups up to 20 members in this offering (including children & accompanying adults),* but larger groups will require an additional rental fee.**





Your basic 90-minute visit will include open-ended play where children, accompanied by their adults, get to interact with all the exhibits and toys in our space, but please let us know if you are interested in us curating a special set of activities for your group. We can share our favorite Featured Creature activities with your group (including crafts, snacks, songs, stories, and games), or plan your customized event around a requested theme (i.e. safari, horses, under the sea, you name it!) We can also extend your event for $50-100, depending on your group's needs.