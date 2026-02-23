Wild Child Field Trip, Private Playdate, & Party Packages

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About this event
This no-frills private group visit is perfect for field trips for your class, homeschool co-op, or other band of wild animals of the tiny human variety! Unlike our other party packages, this is not intended for elaborate birthday bashes complete with decorations, balloon garlands, a meal spread, and so forth. Instead we welcome larger groups to be able to plan their visit with us at a chosen time and enjoy exclusive use of our space for Everyday Play use, or get a Guided Tour of the Museum. We can accommodate groups up to 20 members in this offering (including children & accompanying adults),* but larger groups will require an additional rental fee.**
Your basic 90-minute visit will include open-ended play where children, accompanied by their adults, get to interact with all the exhibits and toys in our space, but please let us know if you are interested in us curating a special set of activities for your group. We can share our favorite Featured Creature activities with your group (including crafts, snacks, songs, stories, and games), or plan your customized event around a requested theme (i.e. safari, horses, under the sea, you name it!) We can also extend your event for $50-100, depending on your group's needs.
Planning an intimate party for the wild one in your life? Our "Pod Squad" package includes 2 hours of exclusive access to Wild Child's Museum space for groups up to 20 people (children & adults),* with at least one party host on Wild Child's staff present to make your event as smooth as possible. We can accommodate larger groups as well, but it will require an additional rental fee.**
We include our wonderful "Wild Animal" themed decor, plates, napkins, and other party essentials to make your big day as easy as possible in the price, with the option of selecting another custom theme for an additional fee. Either way, we'll take care of all the major preparations so you can arrive, ready to get WILD for your party, OR you can make yourselves comfortable in our space, and decorate however you like. We can also extend your event for an additional $50-100, depending on your group's needs.
It's party time! Let's get wild with all our favorite party animal friends! This package offers up to 50 guests (children & adults)* exclusive access to Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie for the duration of your party, and ensures plenty of room for festivities with an additional rental of the gymnasium across the hall from our space.*
We will set up tables & chairs and decorate the gym for you with our standard "Wild Animal" party package supplies, including table cloths, plates, cups, napkins, plasticware, and a birthday banner (custom themes also available). This will give your party plenty of space to spread out, and your guests will be free to come in & out of our play area at will during the two hour block of time. You may also book additional time for $100-200, depending on your group's needs.
Let's plan an unforgettable party for the WHOLE herd! Don't worry about who you can or cannot invite -- this package permits you to invite UP TO 100 people (including children and accompanying adults, just in case you wanted to invite the whole class, the whole church, and the whole neighborhood)!* We will rent the Shenandoah County Community Center's dedicated Event Center (building next door) to host your party, which also features a full commercial kitchen and four private bathrooms, and provide open access to Wild Child's space throughout the duration of your event for a rotating audience.
Your Whole Herd party will last three hours, plus 30-minutes of set-up (including setting up all tables & chairs you will need) and 30-minutes of tear-down/clean-up included in the price. Additional time may be booked for $100-$200, depending on your group's needs. For this package, we also provide additional discovery stations that feature games, sensory bins, face painting, and so forth in the Event Center, and/or outside (weather permitting) so there are ample activities for everyone to enjoy at the same time. Like all of our other party packages, we provide Wild Animal themed partyware and decor by default, which you can upgrade for a customized theme.
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