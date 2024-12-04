Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie Memberships (2025)

Our Prime Mates are always ready to make new friends and have more fun. Come by multiple times a week or month for an unlimited amount of Open Play Sessions with this monthly membership (just $25/month/child).
Our Prime Mates are always ready to make new friends and have more fun. Come by multiple times a week or month for an unlimited amount of Open Play Sessions with this monthly membership (just $25/month/child).
Prime Mates: Unlimited Open Play (Seasonal)
$60
No expiration
Our Prime Mates are always ready to make new friends and have more fun. Come by multiple times a week or month for an unlimited amount of Open Play Sessions.
Use this option to prepay for a 3-month long season from June - August or September - December.
Our Prime Mates are always ready to make new friends and have more fun. Come by multiple times a week or month for an unlimited amount of Open Play Sessions.
Use this option to prepay for a 3-month long season from June - August or September - December.
Familiar Felines: Frequent Drop-offs (Monthly)
$100
Renews monthly
Our Familiar Felines come participate in Drop-off programs like Classes, Camps, and more on a fairly frequent basis. These members can do up to THREE FREE sessions per week with their membership. (Additional sessions available at discounted price).
Our Familiar Felines come participate in Drop-off programs like Classes, Camps, and more on a fairly frequent basis. These members can do up to THREE FREE sessions per week with their membership. (Additional sessions available at discounted price).
Familiar Felines: Frequent Drop-offs (Seasonal)
$240
No expiration
Our Familiar Felines come participate in Drop-off programs like Classes, Camps, and more on a fairly frequent basis. These members can do up to THREE FREE sessions per week with their membership. (Additional sessions available at discounted price).
Use this option to prepay for a 3-month long season from June - August or September - December.
Our Familiar Felines come participate in Drop-off programs like Classes, Camps, and more on a fairly frequent basis. These members can do up to THREE FREE sessions per week with their membership. (Additional sessions available at discounted price).
Use this option to prepay for a 3-month long season from June - August or September - December.
Pouch Pals: Continuing Care/Coworking (Monthly)
$400
Renews monthly
This exclusive membership is the best way for parents or caregivers to carve out time to get their work done with free use of the on-site computer lab (first come, first serve) while Wild Child cares for your kid (up to 3 hours daily). They will also have the option of self-check in so they can get right to work, no delays before your first video call of the day.
This exclusive membership is the best way for parents or caregivers to carve out time to get their work done with free use of the on-site computer lab (first come, first serve) while Wild Child cares for your kid (up to 3 hours daily). They will also have the option of self-check in so they can get right to work, no delays before your first video call of the day.
Pouch Pals: Continuing Care/Coworking (Seasonal)
$1,200
No expiration
This exclusive membership is the best way for parents or caregivers to carve out time to get their work done with free use of the on-site computer lab (first come, first serve) while Wild Child cares for your kid (up to 3 hours daily). They will also have the option of self-check in so they can get right to work, no delays before your first video call of the day.
Use this option to prepay for a 3-month long season from June -August or September - December.
This exclusive membership is the best way for parents or caregivers to carve out time to get their work done with free use of the on-site computer lab (first come, first serve) while Wild Child cares for your kid (up to 3 hours daily). They will also have the option of self-check in so they can get right to work, no delays before your first video call of the day.
Use this option to prepay for a 3-month long season from June -August or September - December.
Add a donation for Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie
$
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