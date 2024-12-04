Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie

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Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie

About the memberships

Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie Memberships (2025)

Prime Mates: Unlimited Open Play (Monthly)
$25

Renews monthly

Our Prime Mates are always ready to make new friends and have more fun. Come by multiple times a week or month for an unlimited amount of Open Play Sessions with this monthly membership (just $25/month/child).
Prime Mates: Unlimited Open Play (Seasonal)
$60

No expiration

Our Prime Mates are always ready to make new friends and have more fun. Come by multiple times a week or month for an unlimited amount of Open Play Sessions. Use this option to prepay for a 3-month long season from June - August or September - December.
Familiar Felines: Frequent Drop-offs (Monthly)
$100

Renews monthly

Our Familiar Felines come participate in Drop-off programs like Classes, Camps, and more on a fairly frequent basis. These members can do up to THREE FREE sessions per week with their membership. (Additional sessions available at discounted price).
Familiar Felines: Frequent Drop-offs (Seasonal)
$240

No expiration

Our Familiar Felines come participate in Drop-off programs like Classes, Camps, and more on a fairly frequent basis. These members can do up to THREE FREE sessions per week with their membership. (Additional sessions available at discounted price). Use this option to prepay for a 3-month long season from June - August or September - December.
Pouch Pals: Continuing Care/Coworking (Monthly)
$400

Renews monthly

This exclusive membership is the best way for parents or caregivers to carve out time to get their work done with free use of the on-site computer lab (first come, first serve) while Wild Child cares for your kid (up to 3 hours daily). They will also have the option of self-check in so they can get right to work, no delays before your first video call of the day.
Pouch Pals: Continuing Care/Coworking (Seasonal)
$1,200

No expiration

This exclusive membership is the best way for parents or caregivers to carve out time to get their work done with free use of the on-site computer lab (first come, first serve) while Wild Child cares for your kid (up to 3 hours daily). They will also have the option of self-check in so they can get right to work, no delays before your first video call of the day. Use this option to prepay for a 3-month long season from June -August or September - December.
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