Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie Memberships (2025)

This exclusive membership is the best way for parents or caregivers to carve out time to get their work done with free use of the on-site computer lab (first come, first serve) while Wild Child cares for your kid (up to 3 hours daily). They will also have the option of self-check in so they can get right to work, no delays before your first video call of the day. Use this option to prepay for a 3-month long season from June -August or September - December.

This exclusive membership is the best way for parents or caregivers to carve out time to get their work done with free use of the on-site computer lab (first come, first serve) while Wild Child cares for your kid (up to 3 hours daily). They will also have the option of self-check in so they can get right to work, no delays before your first video call of the day. Use this option to prepay for a 3-month long season from June -August or September - December.

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