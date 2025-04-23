Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie's Gift Shop

Custom Wild Child Hat - Youth item
Custom Wild Child Hat - Youth item
Custom Wild Child Hat - Youth
$20

This one-size youth custom hat is the perfect way to stay out of the sun this summer while supporting your favorite new destination for indoor play & outdoor exploration! It is an unstructured cap that features a 100% cotton dark denim wash with a heat transfer "Wild Child" logo and velcro closure in back.

Wild Child Custom Engraved 32 oz Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler item
Wild Child Custom Engraved 32 oz Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler item
Wild Child Custom Engraved 32 oz Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler item
Wild Child Custom Engraved 32 oz Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler
$58

Order a custom engraved Travel Tumbler so you can stay hydrated all summer long with your favorite lead-free brand, Hydro Flask! At 32oz (4 cups), these tumblers are large enough to share with you and one or two little wild ones, and perfect for on the go fun. Learn more about the brand on their website here: https://www.hydroflask.com/32-oz-all-around-travel-tumbler?color=Trillium Current stock includes the following colors (See Photo 3): 1) Phantom (deep purple color pictured in main photo) 2) Moonshadow (lilac color top left) 3) Matcha ombre (white to green, top middle) 4) Zinnia (lighter pink, top right) 5) Honey ombre (white to tan, bottom left) 6) Reef (darker pink, bottom middle) 7) Sunglow (orange, bottom right) Limited supply, so act fast!

Wild Child Kids Hydro Flask item
Wild Child Kids Hydro Flask item
Wild Child Kids Hydro Flask
$46

12oz Kids Tumbler from Hydro Flask with flexible silicone straw, safe for travel and sipping by kids of all ages. Colors vary, please specify if you have a preference (we're happy to order new stock too, if need be. Get in touch!)

Wild Child Journal item
Wild Child Journal
$30

Vibrant, unlined journals with custom Wild Child engraving. Choose between teal, purple, and a neutral bamboo cover. Perfect for homeschooling families, kids practicing writing, or parents going back to work / school!

20oz Hydro Flask Travel Mug item
20oz Hydro Flask Travel Mug
$50

Order a custom engraved Travel Coffee Mug so you can stay snugly warm & caffeinated all winter long with your favorite lead-free brand, Hydro Flask! These 20-oz mugs are great for coffee, with a sliding closure to minimize spills.


We have limited stock in the colors pictured, although some may already be sold out. (We're happy to order new stock, too, if need be. Get in touch!)

Custom Stuffed Animals item
Custom Stuffed Animals
$10

These adorable stuffed animals are the perfect travel companions for your child. Each animal has a custom Wild Child printed bandana. Choose your favorite species (we also have a monkey, not pictured, with a GREEN bandana).

Add a donation for Wild Child: Museum & Menagerie

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!