Wild Community Dance

Your participation contributes directly to the Wild Steps mission of using culturally rooted arts to build empathy and community. Join us to find new rhythm, share joy, and actively foster a community where dreams take flight and meaningful connection is the ultimate goal. Your contribution goes directly to funding Wild Steps programs for underserved communities. If you can give more, please do. If you cannot afford this but want to attend, please let me know so we can find a solution: [email protected]. Please tell friends and help us spread the word!