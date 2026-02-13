Wild Game Dinner (copy)

Hosted by
About this event
Plymouth, MI 48170, USA
This gets you one (1) ticket at table for apps & dinner.
Purchase awhole table that seat (8). Be the first in line for dinner and also includes a table gift.
(4) Dinner Tickets, $100 in Raffle Tickets, (8) Big Item Tickets, Sponsor Gift and Advertisement for the week of the Annual Wayne County Fair
(4) Dinner Tickets, $50 in Raffle Tickets, (4) Big Item Raffle Tickets and a Sponsor Gift
(2) Dinner Tickets and a Sponsor Gift
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!