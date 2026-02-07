Wild Harmony Summer Camps 2026

About this event
Wild Saplings - June 15-19
9:00am - 1:30pm
Elver Park
Ages 4-7
Sliding scale - $300/ $350 / $400
Notes on sliding scale available here: https://www.whnc.org/registration/sliding-scale
*PLEASE NOTE* On the final checkout page, Zeffy will offer a default but optional contribution to support their payment platform. This contribution is completely optional and does not go to Wild Harmony. Zeffy will remain free for Wild Harmony regardless of any contribution here.
To remove this contribution, select “Other” from the amount dropdown and enter $0.
Wild Explorers: Nature Adventures & Storytelling - June 15-19
9:00am - 3:00pm
Elver Park
Ages 7-12
Sliding scale - $350 / $425 / $500
Living with the Land, June 22-26
9:00am - 3:00pm
Lake Farm County Park
Ages 8-15
Sliding scale - $350 / $425 / $500
Tracking Camp, June 29 - July 3
9:00am - 3:00pm
Elver Park
Ages 7-15
Sliding scale - $365 / $440 / $515
Ranger's Apprentice, June 29 - July 3
9:00am - 3:00pm
Elver Park
Ages 10-17
Sliding scale - $350 / $425 / $500
Rooted to the Earth, July 6 - 10
9:00am - 3:00pm
Token Creek
Ages 10-15*
Optional overnight stay at the group campsite Thursday - Friday.
*This camp is for all marginalized genders including trans girls, girl-identifying individuals, and non-binary or gender non-conforming children who feel comfortable in a space that centers and celebrates the experiences of girls.
Sliding scale - $350 / $425 / $500 †
Optional overnight - $50 / $75 / $100
† Add-on for optional overnight is a separate ticket below.
Rooted to the Earth optional overnight, July 9- 10
3:00pm Thursday July 9 continuing through camp the next day, ending 3:00pm Friday July 10
Token Creek
Ages 10-15*
Optional overnight stay at the group campsite Thursday - Friday.
*This camp is for all marginalized genders including trans girls, girl-identifying individuals, and non-binary or gender non-conforming children who feel comfortable in a space that centers and celebrates the experiences of girls.
Sliding scale - $350 / $425 / $500 †
Optional overnight - $50 / $75 / $100
† This is the add-on for optional overnight as a separate ticket.
Nature + Art - August 17-21
9:00am - 3:00pm
Kettle Pond
Ages 10-17
Sliding scale - $375 / $450 / $525
Wild Saplings - August 17-21
9:00am - 1:30pm
Kettle Pond
Ages 4-7
Sliding scale - $300 / $350 / $400
