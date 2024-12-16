Wild Hearts Director's Club Memberships 2025

Director's Club – Premium Donor Membership Tier: Directors Club: Wild Hearts Legacy Builder with $1000 Charitable Tax Letter Join Founder & Director Amanda Badger's exclusive club to advance, promote & fulfill the dream of Wild Hearts African Farm and to create a truly unique zoo for the Dayton region. Your membership will enable Wild Hearts to grow and thrive, as we expand programs, enhance animal care, and bring Amanda's dream to life. Your membership will include all the Benefits of our Gold Season Family Pass, plus a charitable gift to our 501c3 zoo. Benefits: - FREE General Admission on any walk-in day (about 75+ throughout the year) - Exclusive member discounts - Recognition in our Annual Report & customer touchpoints - Exclusive member events - Free admission to our Director's Club Sundowner Night - Can purchase Family 5 Pack Tickets at a discounted $40 Member Tier Pricing: Directors Club Steward Member = $399 $200 Charitable Tax Letter Directors Club Visionary Member = $799 $500 Charitable Tax Letter Directors Club Legacy Builder Member = $1199 $1000 Charitable Tax Letter Included: Golden Hearts Club Season Pass Membership: Show your support for Wild Hearts African Farm by becoming a Golden Hearts Club Member. Membership fees will help us get to the sustainability level needed for our zoo to grow for years to come. Benefits: - Exclusive member discounts - Exclusive member events - Add one guest to any visit for $8 Gold Family of 4 Tier is: $199

Director's Club – Premium Donor Membership Tier: Directors Club: Wild Hearts Legacy Builder with $1000 Charitable Tax Letter Join Founder & Director Amanda Badger's exclusive club to advance, promote & fulfill the dream of Wild Hearts African Farm and to create a truly unique zoo for the Dayton region. Your membership will enable Wild Hearts to grow and thrive, as we expand programs, enhance animal care, and bring Amanda's dream to life. Your membership will include all the Benefits of our Gold Season Family Pass, plus a charitable gift to our 501c3 zoo. Benefits: - FREE General Admission on any walk-in day (about 75+ throughout the year) - Exclusive member discounts - Recognition in our Annual Report & customer touchpoints - Exclusive member events - Free admission to our Director's Club Sundowner Night - Can purchase Family 5 Pack Tickets at a discounted $40 Member Tier Pricing: Directors Club Steward Member = $399 $200 Charitable Tax Letter Directors Club Visionary Member = $799 $500 Charitable Tax Letter Directors Club Legacy Builder Member = $1199 $1000 Charitable Tax Letter Included: Golden Hearts Club Season Pass Membership: Show your support for Wild Hearts African Farm by becoming a Golden Hearts Club Member. Membership fees will help us get to the sustainability level needed for our zoo to grow for years to come. Benefits: - Exclusive member discounts - Exclusive member events - Add one guest to any visit for $8 Gold Family of 4 Tier is: $199

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