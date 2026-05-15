Wild Hearts Benefit Concerts with Midnight 45

Join us for an evening of Mustangs and Music. In the words of a great man, our program rehabs Mustangs who, in turn, rehab people.





The man who said that is incidentally one of our biggest fans and one of the best singers/musicians in the region, as well as the lead singer for Midnight 45. Midnight 45 boasts premier talent and we are honored that they will be providing the music for this inaugural evening.





Please visit www.midnight45.com for more information on Dale Adkins, Suzanne Adkins, Josh Adkins and lead singer Jered Widman.