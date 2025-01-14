Wild Hearts African Farm & Petting Zoo VOLUNTEER Application

Wild Hearts African Farm is a nonprofit zoo and accredited arboretum looking for an outgoing, creative, animal-loving intern to help share our story online. If you love TikTok, IG, FB, & YouTube and enjoy taking photos and videos, and want real experience creating content for a meaningful organization, this internship is for you.





You don’t need to be an expert — we’re looking for someone excited to learn, create, and grow.



Social Media & Marketing Intern





Seasonal Internship | 12 Weeks | 200 Hours | Hybrid





Location: Lewisburg, Ohio

Seasons Available: Winter • Spring • Summer • Fall

Reports To: Zoo Director





About Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts African Farm is a nonprofit zoo and accredited arboretum dedicated to wildlife conservation, education, and community connection. Through immersive programs, on-site experiences, and offsite outreach, we use storytelling to inspire empathy for animals and the natural world.









About This Internship

Wild Hearts African Farm & Zoo is seeking a highly driven, future content-creator star who wants to use their social media powers for good and help advance wildlife conservation. This role is not entry-level and is best suited for someone who already loves social media, actively creates content in their personal time, and is eager to grow their skills in a real-world, mission-driven environment.





Former Wild Hearts interns are strongly encouraged to apply and will be given strong consideration, but prior internship experience with Wild Hearts is not required.





We are looking to place at least one intern per season (Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall). Start and end dates are slightly flexible to accommodate academic schedules while still meeting internship expectations.





Key Responsibilities

Content Creation & Storytelling

Capture high-quality photos and videos of animals, arboretum spaces, staff, events, and behind-the-scenes moments

Create engaging, educational short-form content for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and Facebook

Write clear, compelling captions and stories aligned with the Wild Hearts mission

Pitch creative content ideas and trends, then refine them through feedback

Submit all content for approval prior to posting

Planning, Growth & Impact

Help shape weekly content plans across platforms

Balance fun, educational, and mission-driven storytelling

Observe which content resonates and apply lessons learned

Develop and demonstrate excellent time management skills while juggling multiple projects

Learn how social media can influence awareness, empathy, and support for wildlife conservation

Email & Newsletter Communications

Provide a weekly email recap summarizing posts, ideas, and observations

Assist in creating the monthly Wild Hearts email newsletter

Collaborate on a special end-of-internship newsletter highlighting animals, programs, arboretum features, people, and impact as a capstone project

On-Site, Offsite & Remote Work

Work onsite at the zoo and arboretum capturing content

Independently travel to offsite locations (libraries, schools, corporate events, baseball games, and community programs) to film content

Complete editing, planning, and writing both onsite and remotely

Collaborate closely with the Director for mentorship, feedback, and growth

Schedule & Hours

200 total hours over approximately 12 weeks

Roughly 15–18 hours per week

4–6 hours per week may be remote

Prime working days are Thursday–Saturday

Open availability is preferred; however, class schedules may be accommodated as long as internship responsibilities and deadlines are met

Who We’re Looking For

Highly driven, creative individuals excited to grow as content creators

Current degree-seeking students or recent graduates (within the last two years)

Former Wild Hearts interns (strongly considered but not required)

Passionate about social media and actively creating content outside of school/work

Excellent writing, grammar, punctuality, and time management skills

Positive, enthusiastic personality ready to share excitement for wildlife conservation with the world

Valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and ability to travel independently to multiple locations

Comfortable working outdoors, around animals, and in public settings

Familiarity with TikTok, Instagram, CapCut, Canva, or similar tools expected





What You’ll Gain

Advanced, real-world social media and storytelling experience

Portfolio-ready content plus a published newsletter capstone project

Mentorship and hands-on feedback from nonprofit leadership

Insight into how digital media supports conservation, education, and community impact



