Wild Horse Trail Chapter NSDAR's Shop

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Wonderful 100% Cotton neck wrap that works either hot or cold! Made with flaxseed and homegrown lavender this neck wrap is a treat for soothing sore muscles. Works in the microwave to warm or freeze for a cold pack. Two fabrics available. Horses or America250
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The Pack Saddle Series is a deeply romantic family saga centered on the three McAllister brothers—Gary, Alfred, and Jeffrey—each of whom finds love that shapes and redeems their lives amid the hardships of 1920s northern Idaho.
In Book One, The Rancher's Healing at Pack Saddle Ranch, Gary’s romance with Evelyn, the nurse who tended to him after a devastating injury, blossoms into a powerful partnership. Their love helps him reclaim hope, heal old wounds, and secure the family ranch against mounting challenges.
Book Two, The Outlaw's Redemption at Pack Saddle Ranch, focuses on Alfred’s turbulent romance with Florence “Flo” Everly, a soiled dove trapped in a life of abuse and control. Alfred’s rescue of Flo ignites a transformative love that rescues him from self-destructive choices while giving Flo a chance at safety, dignity, and a new life. Their relationship drives Alfred’s journey from outlaw to devoted protector, underscoring themes of redemption and second chances.
Book Three will explore Jeffrey’s own romance, promising a tender and hopeful love story set against the economic struggles of the Great Depression, completing the trilogy’s arc of brotherly love and personal renewal.
Together, these interconnected romances form the heart of the series, blending historical romance with family loyalty and personal redemption. Set against the rugged Idaho frontier, the Pack Saddle Series weaves emotional depth with authentic period detail, delivering stories of love’s power to heal and transform across generations.
The Pack Saddle Series is a deeply romantic family saga centered on the three McAllister brothers—Gary, Alfred, and Jeffrey—each of whom finds love that shapes and redeems their lives amid the hardships of 1920s northern Idaho.
In Book One, The Rancher's Healing at Pack Saddle Ranch, Gary’s romance with Evelyn, the nurse who tended to him after a devastating injury, blossoms into a powerful partnership. Their love helps him reclaim hope, heal old wounds, and secure the family ranch against mounting challenges.
Book Two, The Outlaw's Redemption at Pack Saddle Ranch, focuses on Alfred’s turbulent romance with Florence “Flo” Everly, a soiled dove trapped in a life of abuse and control. Alfred’s rescue of Flo ignites a transformative love that rescues him from self-destructive choices while giving Flo a chance at safety, dignity, and a new life. Their relationship drives Alfred’s journey from outlaw to devoted protector, underscoring themes of redemption and second chances.
Book Three will explore Jeffrey’s own romance, promising a tender and hopeful love story set against the economic struggles of the Great Depression, completing the trilogy’s arc of brotherly love and personal renewal.
Together, these interconnected romances form the heart of the series, blending historical romance with family loyalty and personal redemption. Set against the rugged Idaho frontier, the Pack Saddle Series weaves emotional depth with authentic period detail, delivering stories of love’s power to heal and transform across generations.
The Woolsey Saga
Real people. Real places. Real history—brought to life through story.
Spanning three generations of one American frontier family, The Woolsey Saga traces the unbreakable threads of love, loss, and legacy that bind a family together—or tear them apart. Inspired by the author’s own ancestors, these stories blend meticulously researched history with heart-stirring fiction to reveal the lives behind the records. Every name, date, and place is drawn from real life. The fiction lies only in the details we will never know—because we were not there.
Indiana, 1862. Winter’s chill mirrors the frailty of Alice Woolsey’s breath as she faces her final days. Determined that her husband and six children will not face life without her guidance, she pours her heart into hand-stitched gifts and heartfelt letters—tokens that will shape their futures long after she is gone.
A poignant beginning to a family legacy, based on the author’s real 2×-great-grandmother.
In the wake of Alice’s death, Richard Woolsey is left with six children and a shattered spirit. When he remarries out of necessity, he hopes to rebuild—but his restless pursuit of prosperity draws him farther from home and closer to ruin. From Indiana farmlands to the mining towns of the West, Richard’s choices echo through generations.
A powerful exploration of ambition, second chances, and the cost of chasing dreams.
William Woolsey grew up in the shadow of the father who left him behind. His life becomes a vow—to stay, to love, to be better. But when his sister arrives carrying their father’s compass and a truth sharp enough to wound, William must decide if forgiveness will define his legacy or destroy it.
A lyrical journey of abandonment, redemption, and resilience set against the backdrop of the American frontier.
The Woolsey Saga is perfect for readers who love These Is My Words, Cold Mountain, and the works of William Kent Krueger—stories where the past is not forgotten but carried forward through generations.
Each novel stands on its own, but together they weave a tapestry of frontier perseverance, fractured families, and the enduring hope that love can mend what time and distance have broken.
Discover the lives behind the names in the census books.
Because history isn’t just written in records—it’s written in us.
They traveled by wagon long after others settled down—outsiders in their own country, bound by blood, tradition, and the open road. When a modern-day DNA test shattered everything Amy Crooks believed about her roots, it unlocked a hidden legacy of grit, love, and survival.
The Last Wagon uncovers the forgotten story of a Romani-American family as they journey through a century of change, discrimination, and resilience. Drawing from meticulous genealogical research and family records, Crooks pieces together the lives of the Wards, Masons, and Roes—nomadic families who crisscrossed the Midwest well into the 20th century, clinging to tradition while adapting to a world that rarely welcomed them.
From horse trading and seasonal farm work to unexpected moments of tenderness and loss, their story unfolds across dusty roads, border towns, and train yards—with Chariton, Iowa, becoming their spiritual center. It’s where they gathered not to settle, but to mourn, reconnect, and remember.
Woven into this narrative are powerful accounts of Romani men who fought for a country that often denied them a place within it—stories of valor and heartache from two World Wars, including Von Joseph Roe’s brutal campaign in the Pacific, and Thomas Roe’s choice to follow his father Pier into battle. Their patriotism, layered with complexity, is both a tribute and a reckoning.
The Last Wagon is more than a family history. It’s an invitation to remember those America forgot—and a powerful testament to the strength of those who keep moving forward, even when the road runs out.
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