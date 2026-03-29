Wild Horse Trail Chapter NSDAR's Shop

The Pack Saddle Series is a deeply romantic family saga centered on the three McAllister brothers—Gary, Alfred, and Jeffrey—each of whom finds love that shapes and redeems their lives amid the hardships of 1920s northern Idaho.

In Book One, The Rancher's Healing at Pack Saddle Ranch, Gary’s romance with Evelyn, the nurse who tended to him after a devastating injury, blossoms into a powerful partnership. Their love helps him reclaim hope, heal old wounds, and secure the family ranch against mounting challenges.

Book Two, The Outlaw's Redemption at Pack Saddle Ranch, focuses on Alfred’s turbulent romance with Florence “Flo” Everly, a soiled dove trapped in a life of abuse and control. Alfred’s rescue of Flo ignites a transformative love that rescues him from self-destructive choices while giving Flo a chance at safety, dignity, and a new life. Their relationship drives Alfred’s journey from outlaw to devoted protector, underscoring themes of redemption and second chances.

Book Three will explore Jeffrey’s own romance, promising a tender and hopeful love story set against the economic struggles of the Great Depression, completing the trilogy’s arc of brotherly love and personal renewal.

Together, these interconnected romances form the heart of the series, blending historical romance with family loyalty and personal redemption. Set against the rugged Idaho frontier, the Pack Saddle Series weaves emotional depth with authentic period detail, delivering stories of love’s power to heal and transform across generations.