Grit Med Collective

Hosted by

Grit Med Collective

About this event

Wild Med Wednesday

Free (No FAWM)
Free

Enjoy full participation in every live event from April 2026 through March 2027. No FAWM credit will be awarded.

Student/ Resident (free FAWM)
Free

Enjoy full participation in every live event from April 2026 through March 2027. FAWM credit will be awarded for each session attended at no cost.

Professional ($10 single session)
$10

Enjoy full participation in the live event. FAWM credit will be awarded for the session, live attendance is required to receive credit.

Professional ($50 annual)
$50

Enjoy full participation in every live event beginning April 2026 through March 2027. FAWM credit will be awarded for each live session attended.

Add a donation for Grit Med Collective

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