Wild Notes Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
You showed up. That matters.
Field Listeners are the heartbeat of Wild Notes. Your monthly gift helps keep our soundscape programming free and accessible in wild places.
You receive:
Renews monthly
Sound Keepers sustain the research and artistry behind every Wild Notes performance. Your support funds permits, performing, travel, and field recording work in our partner parks.
You receive:
Renews monthly
You are the reason these places get to hear music.
Sanctuary Stewards are our most committed community members. Your generosity directly funds new programming, new parks, and the long-term growth of Wild Notes.
You receive:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!