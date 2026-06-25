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Wild Notes Foundation

Offered by

Wild Notes Foundation

About the memberships

Wild Notes Memberships

Field Listener
$5

Renews monthly

You showed up. That matters.

Field Listeners are the heartbeat of Wild Notes. Your monthly gift helps keep our soundscape programming free and accessible in wild places.

You receive:

  • Monthly email field notes—brief updates from the trail, upcoming concerts, and what's in bloom
  • Early access to event announcements before public release
Sound Keeper
$10

Renews monthly

Sound Keepers sustain the research and artistry behind every Wild Notes performance. Your support funds permits, performing, travel, and field recording work in our partner parks.

You receive:

  • Everything in Field Listener
  • Occasional behind-the-scenes content—program notes, repertoire reflections, field recording snippets
  • Name listed on our website
Sanctuary Steward
$30

Renews monthly

You are the reason these places get to hear music.

Sanctuary Stewards are our most committed community members. Your generosity directly funds new programming, new parks, and the long-term growth of Wild Notes.

You receive:

  • Everything in Sound Keeper
  • A personal thank-you note from our founder at enrollment
  • First access to any limited-attendance or ticketed future events
  • Recognition on the Wild Notes website as a founding member
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