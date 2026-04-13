Austin Underground Collective

Hosted by

Austin Underground Collective

About this event

Wild Party with AUC

2415C E 5th St.

Austin, TX 78702, USA

Wallflower
$25

Unsure about an immersive experience. Pick these general admission wallflower seats to enjoy the show from a safer distance.


Included in your ticket is exclusive entry to 1920’s pre-show entertainment, post show speakeasy and other immersive activities.

House Guests
$50

Enter the story! You're IN on the action, an actor may engage with you, and you're encouraged to dress up and participate! Enjoy the immersive experience, up close, and personal. Enjoy the show, up close, and personal. You will have reserved cocktail table seating (and maybe a surprise or two).

Included in your ticket is exclusive entry to 1920’s pre-show entertainment, post show speakeasy and other immersive activities.

VIP Guests
$100

Unsure about an immersive experience. Pick these general admission wallflower seats to enjoy the show from a safer distance.

Included in your ticket is exclusive entry to 1920’s pre-show entertainment, post show speakeasy and other immersive activities.

Add a donation for Austin Underground Collective

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!