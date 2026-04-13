Wild Party with AUC

Hosted by
About this event
Unsure about an immersive experience. Pick these general admission wallflower seats to enjoy the show from a safer distance.
Included in your ticket is exclusive entry to 1920’s pre-show entertainment, post show speakeasy and other immersive activities.
Enter the story! You're IN on the action, an actor may engage with you, and you're encouraged to dress up and participate! Enjoy the immersive experience, up close, and personal. Enjoy the show, up close, and personal. You will have reserved cocktail table seating (and maybe a surprise or two).
Included in your ticket is exclusive entry to 1920’s pre-show entertainment, post show speakeasy and other immersive activities.
Unsure about an immersive experience. Pick these general admission wallflower seats to enjoy the show from a safer distance.
Included in your ticket is exclusive entry to 1920’s pre-show entertainment, post show speakeasy and other immersive activities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!