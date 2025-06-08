Church in the Wild
Wild Roots 2025
501 William Law Rd
Windsor, NY 13865, USA
Shared Lodging
$384
Lodging in Riley Lodge for 2 nights + 6 meals
Private Room
$500
A private room in Riley Lodge for 2 nights + 6 meals
Commuter
$280
6 meals and entrance to the gathering each day
Camping
$299
A private campsite for 2 nights + 6 meals
