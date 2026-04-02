Wild Roots Apothecary: Herbal Oils and Infusions

Each bundle includes all supplies needed for your child to participate and take home their creations:





🫙 Mullein Garlic Ear Oil (1 oz)

A traditional herbal oil used to support ear comfort

💧 Bedtime Roller (10 mL)

Made with jojoba oil, lavender, and chamomile for calming support

🐝 Bug Bite Roller (10 mL)

Made with calendula oil, lavender, and tea tree for soothing skin





🫙 Bonus: Echinacea infusion started for a future throat spray workshop





Bundles are designed for each child to have their own set of practical, everyday remedies to take home and use.





Please select the number of bundles needed when registering.