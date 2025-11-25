Wild West Days

Must be 21 & Older

"Step back in time to the rugged days of the Wild West, where saloons were lively, stories were tall, and whiskey was king! This immersive tasting event brings the spirit of the time with a curated selection of three fine whiskeys that echo the bold flavors of the Old West. Join Sommelier Anna Kohler of the Guzman Hospitality Group as she leads you through this exclusive class while learning about their rich histories and connections to the past. Whether you're a seasoned whiskey enthusiast or a curious newcomer, this tasting promises a spirited adventure through the rugged frontier, where every sip tells a story. Dust off your boots, tip your hat, and get ready to toast to the untamed spirit of the West! The class will last approximately an hour and tickets are limited, so don't miss out!"