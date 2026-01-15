Wild West Detachment Marine Corps League's Shop

Mens' Sizes M-XXL

Womens' V-Neck Sizes S-XXL





Celebrate the legendary Wild West Days in Tombstone with this 2026 commemorative tee! Featuring bold, vintage-inspired graphics that evoke the rugged charm of the Old West, this shirt is perfect for festival-goers, history buffs, and proud patriots alike.





Whether you’re strolling Allen Street, cheering at the parade, or simply showing your American pride, this tee is a must-have keepsake for Wild West Days 2026. Wear it to honor the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future!