Wild West Events Nonprofit's Memberships

🌾 Trail Rider $100/year
$100

Valid until February 21, 2027

✔ Supports youth & family programs
✔ Member-only updates
✔ Name listed on our supporter page

🌾 Trail Rider — $10/month
$10

Renews monthly

✔ Supports youth & family programs
✔ Member-only updates
✔ Name listed on our supporter page

🐎 Ranch Hand Yearly
$250

Valid until February 21, 2027

✔ Everything in Trail Rider
✔ Early access to select events & raffles
✔ Exclusive digital member badge
✔ Member-only giveaways

🐎 Ranch Hand Monthly
$25

Renews monthly

✔ Everything in Trail Rider
✔ Early access to select events & raffles
✔ Exclusive digital member badge
✔ Member-only giveaways

🤠 Outlaw Circle Yearly
$500

Valid until February 21, 2027

✔ Everything above
✔ VIP invitations to select events
✔ Recognition at events
✔ Annual Outlaw Circle thank-you gift

🤠 Outlaw Circle Monthly
$50

Renews monthly

✔ Everything above
✔ VIP invitations to select events
✔ Recognition at events
✔ Annual Outlaw Circle thank-you gift

⭐ Legacy Builder Yearly
$1,000

Valid until February 21, 2027

✔ Everything above
✔ Founding & Legacy recognition
✔ Permanent donor wall placement (future site)
✔ Private annual update or invite-only gathering


⭐ Legacy Builder Monthly
$100

Renews monthly

✔ Everything above
✔ Founding & Legacy recognition
✔ Permanent donor wall placement (future site)
✔ Private annual update or invite-only gathering


Estate or Business Gift — Annual Membership
$5,000

Valid until February 21, 2027

This membership level is available as a yearly contribution only and may be fulfilled by an individual, estate, trust, or business entity.

