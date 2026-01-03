Wild West Events Nonprofit's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 21, 2027
✔ Supports youth & family programs
✔ Member-only updates
✔ Name listed on our supporter page
Renews monthly
✔ Supports youth & family programs
✔ Member-only updates
✔ Name listed on our supporter page
Valid until February 21, 2027
✔ Everything in Trail Rider
✔ Early access to select events & raffles
✔ Exclusive digital member badge
✔ Member-only giveaways
Renews monthly
✔ Everything in Trail Rider
✔ Early access to select events & raffles
✔ Exclusive digital member badge
✔ Member-only giveaways
Valid until February 21, 2027
✔ Everything above
✔ VIP invitations to select events
✔ Recognition at events
✔ Annual Outlaw Circle thank-you gift
Renews monthly
✔ Everything above
✔ VIP invitations to select events
✔ Recognition at events
✔ Annual Outlaw Circle thank-you gift
Valid until February 21, 2027
✔ Everything above
✔ Founding & Legacy recognition
✔ Permanent donor wall placement (future site)
✔ Private annual update or invite-only gathering
Renews monthly
✔ Everything above
✔ Founding & Legacy recognition
✔ Permanent donor wall placement (future site)
✔ Private annual update or invite-only gathering
Valid until February 21, 2027
This membership level is available as a yearly contribution only and may be fulfilled by an individual, estate, trust, or business entity.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!