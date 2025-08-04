Indian River County 4H Foundation

Indian River County 4H Foundation

"Wild Wild West" Casino Night and Poker Tournament benefiting IRC 4-H Youth

7500 U.S. Rte 1

Vero Beach, FL 32967, USA

General Admission
$85

Ticket includes entry, $150 in Fun Money to play. Use winnings and Fun Money for a chance to score many raffle items. Enjoy two drinks, delicious food and desserts. Admission covers the event, addons are tax deductible.

General Admission & Poker Tournament Entry
$130

General Admission plus entry into the Texas hold-em tournament. Tournament is limited to 40 entries. Prizes for top 3 card sharks. Starts at 6:30 sharp. A tax-deductible receipt will be provided.

Private Reserve Table
$250

General Admission tickets sold separately. Craving VIP treatment? Purchase a table that will accommodate 6 guests and be reserved especially for you throughout the entire event and bump elbows with our high rolling Governor level sponsors! This add-on allows you to come and go and never worry about losing your spot for the night. You will be positioned for a great view of the action. Tax receipt will be provided.

Add a donation for Indian River County 4H Foundation

$

