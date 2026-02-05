Wild Wonder Creators Camp: June 15th - 19th

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About this event
This registration guarantees your child’s place in Wild Wonder Creators Camp once completed and paid in full.
$50–$150 per week
This registration holds a tentative spot in Wild Wonder Creators Camp while your completed scholarship application is reviewed.
Camp placement is not guaranteed and is dependent on scholarship approval and available funding. Families will be notified as soon as decisions are made.
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