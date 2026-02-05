Working Food

Hosted by

Working Food

About this event

Wild Wonder Creators Camp: June 15th - 19th

910 NW 4th St

Gainesville, FL 32601, USA

Standard Registration
$325

This registration guarantees your child’s place in Wild Wonder Creators Camp once completed and paid in full.

Scholarship Registration
Free

$50–$150 per week


This registration holds a tentative spot in Wild Wonder Creators Camp while your completed scholarship application is reviewed.
Camp placement is not guaranteed and is dependent on scholarship approval and available funding. Families will be notified as soon as decisions are made.

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