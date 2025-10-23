WV Fostering Together

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WV Fostering Together

About this event

Wild, Wonderful, & Worth Fighting For

1900 Kanawha Blvd E

Charleston, WV 25305, USA

Foster, Adoptive, & Kinship Parent Registration
Free

Join us at the Capitol to connect with lawmakers, share your story, and stand with others who believe every child in West Virginia is worth fighting for.

Child Registration
Free

We encourage you to bring your children to the Capitol so they can see it in action and remind lawmakers that every decision impacts real kids and families across West Virginia.

Professional Registration
Free

Your presence at the Capitol helps bridge the gap between families, agencies, and policymakers. Thank you for standing alongside caregivers and supporting West Virginia’s children and families. Any child welfare professional is encouraged to register here.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!