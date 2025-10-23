Wild, Wonderful, & Worth Fighting For

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About this event
Charleston, WV 25305, USA
Join us at the Capitol to connect with lawmakers, share your story, and stand with others who believe every child in West Virginia is worth fighting for.
We encourage you to bring your children to the Capitol so they can see it in action and remind lawmakers that every decision impacts real kids and families across West Virginia.
Your presence at the Capitol helps bridge the gap between families, agencies, and policymakers. Thank you for standing alongside caregivers and supporting West Virginia’s children and families. Any child welfare professional is encouraged to register here.
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