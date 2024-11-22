Wildcat Band Sponsorship

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Includes:
Company name in band banquet book | Winter & Spring concert program recognition | Group “Thank You” flyer at stadium concessions | Company logo in base-tier size with QR code displayed on vinyl sponsor banner at every Home Game & Community Fundraising Events**
Includes all Wildcat Band Fan-level benefits, plus:
Company logo in band banquet book | Business name with link on KHSBand.com | One social media spotlight with logo and link | Framed photo of the band for display at your business
Includes all Band Advocate-level benefits, plus:
½-page ad in banquet books with complimentary ad design | Company logo on KHSBand.com with link | Company Logo in mid-tier size on sponsor banner displayed at every Home Game & Community Fundraising Events** | Two social media spotlights with logo and link | Business name announced at one home varsity football game
Includes all Drum Major-level benefits, plus:
Upgraded ⅔-page ad in banquet books with complimentary ad design | Company Logo in top tier size on sponsor banner displayed at every Home Game & Community Fundraising Events** | Four social media spotlights with logo and link | Business name announced at two home varsity football games | Complimentary 5’x5’ vendor booth with priority placement at Breakfast with Santa & Holiday Market (Dec 2025) | Premium framed sponsor photo of the band for your business | Company logo and QR code on all promotional materials for community fundraising events**
Includes all Director-level benefits, plus:
Upgraded full-page ad in banquet books with complimentary ad design | Business name announced at all Home Varsity Football Games | Five social media spotlights with logo and link | “Presented By” recognition at Breakfast with Santa & Holiday Market (500–1,000+ attendees) | Complimentary 10’x10’ vendor booth with priority placement at Breakfast with Santa & Holiday Market (Dec 2025)
