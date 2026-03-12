Wildcat Classic Golf Tournament On-course Advantages

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About this event
The ultimate safety net. Erase that one "practice swing" and keep your scorecard clean.
Stuck in the sand or trapped behind a tree? Pick it up and hurl it back into play—no clubs required!
You may not be able to drive as far as Happy but you can shrink the course to get closer.
Every inch counts. Use your 4-foot lifeline to turn a "lip-out" into a birdie or move your ball to a perfect lie.
Bundle and save
$70 Dollar Value!
Survival kit advantages may be shared between team members but each item may only be used once and for one player only.
Golf may not be your game, so put your Lacrosse stick in your bag and take your best shot. This is a lacrosse event after all so why not bring your stick?
Don't be that player that snipes the pin and doesn't get recognized. Must purchase to participate in contest.
Short game stinks but you can drive the ball like John Daily. Don't miss your opportunity to set that longest drive marker and flex on everyone. Must purchase to participate in contest.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!