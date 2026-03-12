Wildcat Classic Golf Tournament On-course Advantages

Golf may not be your game, so put your Lacrosse stick in your bag and take your best shot. This is a lacrosse event after all so why not bring your stick?

WHEN TO USE: One Player may declare use of the advantage before they take their next shot. The advantage may only be used by players once per hole.

HOW TO USE: The player(s) replaces a golf club with their lacrosse stick for any full swing or short shot (not to be used on the green) on that hole.

TECHNIQUE: Cradle and shoot just as you would on the field. The throw replaces the shot; mark your new position.

Restrictions: Restricted to one throw per hole per player using the stick. once a player declares use of the advantage prior to a shot the advantage may no longer be used by any other players for the remainder of the hole. If all four players have purchased the advantage all four may use the advantage on a single shot. Manage your throws carefully!