Mountain View Lacrosse Boosters

Hosted by

Mountain View Lacrosse Boosters

About this event

Wildcat Classic Golf Tournament On-course Advantages

18 Fairway Dr

Fredericksburg, VA 22406, USA

Classic Mulligan item
Classic Mulligan
$10

The ultimate safety net. Erase that one "practice swing" and keep your scorecard clean.

  • One time use valid for one player only.
  • Must be used immediately after shot prior to next player hitting.
Tactical Grenade item
Tactical Grenade
$10

Stuck in the sand or trapped behind a tree? Pick it up and hurl it back into play—no clubs required!

  • One time use valid for one player only.
  • Must be declared prior to any other team member hitting.
  • Must not be used on the green.
Happy Gilmore item
Happy Gilmore
$10

You may not be able to drive as far as Happy but you can shrink the course to get closer.

  • Move up to the forward tees on any Par 5 or Par 4 and go for the green in two.
  • One time use valid for one player only.
  • If a player uses this advantage on hole 13 they may not be included in longest drive contest.
Magic String item
Magic String
$10

Every inch counts. Use your 4-foot lifeline to turn a "lip-out" into a birdie or move your ball to a perfect lie.

  • One time use valid for one player only.
  • May be used anywhere on the course including greens.
  • Moving your ball with the magic string moves all team members balls to that location.
Survival Kit item
Survival Kit
$50

Bundle and save

$70 Dollar Value!

Survival kit advantages may be shared between team members but each item may only be used once and for one player only.

  • 2 Mulligans (For the "oops" moments)
  • 1 Grenade (To escape the beach)
  • 4 Feet of Magic String (To sink the impossible)
  • 1 Tee Advance (To conquer the long ball)
  • 1 Lax Bro (To snipe approach shot)
  • 1 Closest to Pin Contest Entry
  • 1 Longest Drive Contest Entry
The Lax Bro item
The Lax Bro
$5

Golf may not be your game, so put your Lacrosse stick in your bag and take your best shot. This is a lacrosse event after all so why not bring your stick?

  • WHEN TO USE: One Player may declare use of the advantage before they take their next shot. The advantage may only be used by players once per hole.
  • HOW TO USE: The player(s) replaces a golf club with their lacrosse stick for any full swing or short shot (not to be used on the green) on that hole.
  • TECHNIQUE: Cradle and shoot just as you would on the field. The throw replaces the shot; mark your new position.
  • Restrictions: Restricted to one throw per hole per player using the stick. once a player declares use of the advantage prior to a shot the advantage may no longer be used by any other players for the remainder of the hole. If all four players have purchased the advantage all four may use the advantage on a single shot. Manage your throws carefully!
  • Limit: One purchase gives you 18 uses, one per hole per player.



Closest to Pin Competition item
Closest to Pin Competition
$5

Don't be that player that snipes the pin and doesn't get recognized. Must purchase to participate in contest.

Longest Drive Competition item
Longest Drive Competition
$5

Short game stinks but you can drive the ball like John Daily. Don't miss your opportunity to set that longest drive marker and flex on everyone. Must purchase to participate in contest.

Add a donation for Mountain View Lacrosse Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!