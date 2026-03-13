Wildcat Classic Golf Tournament Sponsorship

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About this event
Fredericksburg, VA 22406, USA
Tournament Title Sponsor
Our most exclusive level, giving one business maximum exposure as the primary partner of the event.
(Please send your list of 8 players to [email protected], once we have received your payment we will register your players in the tournament)
Awards & Lunch Sponsor
(Please send your list of 4 players, 1 foursome group, to [email protected], once we have received your payment we will register your players in the tournament. Please include full names, Phone numbers, and Email addresses for all players)
Cart Sponsor
Turn your branding into a mobile billboard!
(Please send your list of 4 players, 1 foursome group, to [email protected], once we have received your payment we will register your players in the tournament. Please include full names, Phone numbers, and Email addresses for all players)
Longest Drive Sponsor
Perfect for businesses that want their name associated with the most exciting parts of the day.
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
Perfect for businesses that want their name associated with the most exciting parts of the day.
Hole Sponsor
Team Sponsor
The perfect package for businesses that want to network, team-build, and give back.
(Please send your list of 4 players to [email protected], once we have received your payment we will register your players in the tournament. Please include full names, Phone numbers, and Email addresses for all players)
Sponsor the Coaches
Be the Coaches’ favorite player!
Sponsor the Mountain View Lacrosse Coaches' foursome. Support the individuals who make the Mountain View Lacrosse team possible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!