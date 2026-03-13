Wildcat Classic Golf Tournament Sponsorship

Tournament Title Sponsor





Our most exclusive level, giving one business maximum exposure as the primary partner of the event.

Tournament Naming Rights: "The Wildcat Classic presented by [Your Company Name]."

Entry for Two Teams: Two complimentary foursomes (8 players total) including lunch and survival kits.

Premium Branding: Large banner at the registration table and on the front of all player rule cards/programs.

Social Media Spotlight: Three dedicated posts on the booster club’s social media pages.

Speaking Opportunity: 2-minute slot to address players during the morning announcements or awards lunch.

(Please send your list of 8 players to [email protected], once we have received your payment we will register your players in the tournament)