Mountain View Lacrosse Boosters

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Mountain View Lacrosse Boosters

About this event

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Wildcat Classic Golf Tournament Sponsorship

18 Fairway Dr

Fredericksburg, VA 22406, USA

Varsity Captain item
Varsity Captain
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Tournament Title Sponsor


Our most exclusive level, giving one business maximum exposure as the primary partner of the event.

  • Tournament Naming Rights: "The Wildcat Classic presented by [Your Company Name]."
  • Entry for Two Teams: Two complimentary foursomes (8 players total) including lunch and survival kits.
  • Premium Branding: Large banner at the registration table and on the front of all player rule cards/programs.
  • Social Media Spotlight: Three dedicated posts on the booster club’s social media pages.
  • Speaking Opportunity: 2-minute slot to address players during the morning announcements or awards lunch.

(Please send your list of 8 players to [email protected], once we have received your payment we will register your players in the tournament)

Team Dinner item
Team Dinner
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Awards & Lunch Sponsor

  • Entry for One Team: One complimentary foursome (4 players total).
  • Exclusive Signage: Large "Lunch Sponsored by..." signage in the dining area and at the awards podium.
  • Collateral Placement: Opportunity to include branded promotional items or brochures in player gift bags.
  • Logo Recognition: Medium-sized logo on the event brochure.
  • Swag Opportunity: The sponsor can provide branded items in player gift bags.

(Please send your list of 4 players, 1 foursome group, to [email protected], once we have received your payment we will register your players in the tournament. Please include full names, Phone numbers, and Email addresses for all players)

The Team Bus Driver Package item
The Team Bus Driver Package
$1,000

Cart Sponsor


Turn your branding into a mobile billboard!

  • Entry for One Team: One complimentary foursome (4 players total).
  • Fleet Branding: A high-visibility weather-resistant sign or placard placed on the windshield or steering wheel of every golf cart in the tournament.
  • Tournament Recognition: Logo included on the main event banner and a verbal "shout-out" during the shotgun start and awards ceremony.
  • Swag Opportunity: The sponsor can provide branded items (like water bottles, koozies, or snacks) to be pre-loaded into every cart


(Please send your list of 4 players, 1 foursome group, to [email protected], once we have received your payment we will register your players in the tournament. Please include full names, Phone numbers, and Email addresses for all players)

The Gilman Clear item
The Gilman Clear
$500

Longest Drive Sponsor


Perfect for businesses that want their name associated with the most exciting parts of the day.

  • Contest Rights: Longest Drive
  • Tee Box Presence: Branded signage at the specific hole where the contest takes place.
  • Award Presentation: Business representative can hand out the prize to the winner during the ceremony.
  • Logo Recognition: Small logo on the event brochure.
  • Swag Opportunity: The sponsor can provide branded items in player gift bags.
Bar Down Goal! item
Bar Down Goal!
$500

Closest to the Pin Sponsor


Perfect for businesses that want their name associated with the most exciting parts of the day.

  • Contest Rights: Closest to the Pin
  • Tee Box Presence: Branded signage at the specific hole where the contest takes place.
  • Award Presentation: Business representative can hand out the prize to the winner during the ceremony.
  • Logo Recognition: Small logo on the event banner.
  • Swag Opportunity: The sponsor can provide branded items in player gift bags.
The Pole Goal item
The Pole Goal
$300

Hole Sponsor

  • Hole Signage: A high-quality yard sign featuring the sponsor’s logo or family name placed at one of the 18 tee boxes.
  • Program Mention: Business name (text only) listed in the tournament program.
  • Community Goodwill: Recognition as a supporter of the high school lacrosse program.
The FOGO item
The FOGO
$480
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Team Sponsor


The perfect package for businesses that want to network, team-build, and give back.

  • Tournament Entry: One complete foursome (4 players) with green fees and cart rentals included.
  • Full Hospitality: BBQ lunch for all 4 team members.
  • Swag Opportunity: The sponsor can provide branded items in player gift bags.

(Please send your list of 4 players to [email protected], once we have received your payment we will register your players in the tournament. Please include full names, Phone numbers, and Email addresses for all players)

The Coaches’ Favorite Player item
The Coaches’ Favorite Player
$550

Sponsor the Coaches


Be the Coaches’ favorite player!

Sponsor the Mountain View Lacrosse Coaches' foursome. Support the individuals who make the Mountain View Lacrosse team possible.

  • Hole Recognition: A custom tee box sign featuring your company logo or team name at a designated hole.
  • 1 Survival kit: Gives coaches a course advantage bundle to help them get out of a jam.
  • Program Listing: Recognition in the official tournament program.
  • Meet and great with the coaches.

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