Your $150 Wildcat Legacy Gala ticket includes:





• A live concert by Santo’s very own Grant Gilbert

• A delicious sit-down dinner

• An evening of dancing

• An exciting live auction benefiting Santo student-athletes

• A memorable night celebrating and supporting Wildcat athletics





This is a 21+ event.





Hosted by friends of the Santo Athletic Booster Club, this special evening is dedicated to supporting all Santo junior high and high school athletic programs. Every dollar raised goes directly back into our athletes and programs.