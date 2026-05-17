Santo Wildcat Athletic Booster Inc

Hosted by

Santo Wildcat Athletic Booster Inc

About this event

Wildcat Legacy Gala

401 N Oak Ave

Mineral Wells, TX 76067, USA

Individual Ticket
$150

Your $150 Wildcat Legacy Gala ticket includes:


• A live concert by Santo’s very own Grant Gilbert

• A delicious sit-down dinner

• An evening of dancing

• An exciting live auction benefiting Santo student-athletes

• A memorable night celebrating and supporting Wildcat athletics


This is a 21+ event.


Hosted by friends of the Santo Athletic Booster Club, this special evening is dedicated to supporting all Santo junior high and high school athletic programs. Every dollar raised goes directly back into our athletes and programs.

Legacy Table
$5,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

VIP Table (10 seats), Dinner, Concert, VIP gift bag, featured social media recognition, program recognition

Premier Table
$2,500

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved Table (10 seats), Dinner, Concert, Program recognition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!