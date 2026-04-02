Wildcat Open Sponsorships

About this event
Includes foursome with lunch and 8 drink tickets, logo on T-shirts, linked logo on registration web page, linked logo on NLHS website, verbal thank you at tee-off and lunch
Includes foursome with lunch and 8 drink tickets, logo at each meal table, linked logo on NLHS website, verbal thank you at tee-off and lunch
Includes foursome with lunch and 8 drink tickets, logo on all drink tickets, linked logo on NLHS website, verbal thank you at tee-off and lunch
Single presenting signage on the driving range, linked logo on NLHS website
Single presenting signage-one to each putting green, linked logo on NLHS website
Unlimited quantity - sign with logo at one of the 18 holes, logo on NLHS website
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