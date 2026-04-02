Northland Lutheran High School

Hosted by

Northland Lutheran High School

About this event

Wildcat Open Sponsorships

Event Sponsor
$3,000

Includes foursome with lunch and 8 drink tickets, logo on T-shirts, linked logo on registration web page, linked logo on NLHS website, verbal thank you at tee-off and lunch

Lunch sponsor
$2,000

Includes foursome with lunch and 8 drink tickets, logo at each meal table, linked logo on NLHS website, verbal thank you at tee-off and lunch

Beverage sponsor
$1,500

Includes foursome with lunch and 8 drink tickets, logo on all drink tickets, linked logo on NLHS website, verbal thank you at tee-off and lunch

Driving range sponsor
$650

Single presenting signage on the driving range, linked logo on NLHS website

Putting green sponsor
$650

Single presenting signage-one to each putting green, linked logo on NLHS website

Hole sponsor
$500

Unlimited quantity - sign with logo at one of the 18 holes, logo on NLHS website

Cash contribution in lieu of sponsorship
Pay what you can

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!