Wildcat Tennis Club

Offered by

Wildcat Tennis Club

About this shop

Wildcat Tennis Club's String Services

Stringing Labor
$20

Labor Provided by UK Team Stringing Staff

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Babolat RPM Blast 16G item
Babolat RPM Blast 16G
$18

One of the most iconic co-polys of all time, this firm and durable string is perfect for big hitters looking to load the ball with pace and spin. The slick surface of RPM Blast enables the strings to snap back with vicious force, resulting in extra RPMs (think heavy ball). It also seems to be working quite well for Rafa! Did we mention the spin?

  • Gauge: 16/1.30mm
  • Length: 660ft/200m
  • Composition: Co-polyester Monofilament
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ALU
$18
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