Wildcat Tennis Club's String Services

One of the most iconic co-polys of all time, this firm and durable string is perfect for big hitters looking to load the ball with pace and spin. The slick surface of RPM Blast enables the strings to snap back with vicious force, resulting in extra RPMs (think heavy ball). It also seems to be working quite well for Rafa! Did we mention the spin?

Gauge : 16/1.30mm

Length : 660ft/200m

Composition : Co-polyester Monofilament