Wildcat Wrestling Benefit Golf Scramble

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About this event
Includes: Company Signs on entry way to club house, Company sign & recognition at home events, one team entry
Company Signs on entry way to club house, one team entry
Includes: Sponsorship of the $5000 hole in one prize, Company/Individual sign on hole in one tee box during the tournament + Team Entry
Includes: Premium placement of your Logo/Signage on the beverage carts, one team entry
Includes: Company/Individual sign on a hole during the tournament
A team of 4 golfers entry into the tournament $400 before May 1, 2026, $500 after
Individual entry to the tournament $100 before May 1, 2026, $125 after
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