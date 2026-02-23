Wildcat Wrestling Club

Hosted by

Wildcat Wrestling Club

About this event

Wildcat Wrestling Benefit Golf Scramble

876 18 1/2 Rd

Fruita, CO 81521, USA

Tournament Sponsor
$2,500

Includes:  Company Signs on entry way to club house, Company sign & recognition at home events, one team entry

Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

  Company Signs on entry way to club house, one team entry

Hole in one Sponsor
$850

Includes:  Sponsorship of the $5000 hole in one prize, Company/Individual sign on  hole in one tee box during the tournament + Team Entry

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$750

Includes:  Premium placement of your Logo/Signage on the beverage carts, one team entry

Hole Sponsor
$125

Includes:  Company/Individual sign on a hole during the tournament

Team Entry
$400
Available until May 1

A team of 4 golfers entry into the tournament $400 before May 1, 2026, $500 after

Individual Golfer entry
$100
Available until May 1

Individual entry to the tournament $100 before May 1, 2026, $125 after

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