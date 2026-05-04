Wildcat Wrestling Club's Silent Auction

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876 18 1/2 Rd, Fruita, CO 81521
Starting bid
*Fitbeast Grip Strengthener Kit (5pk)
*Kalesi Gym Duffle Bag
*Happy Nuts Comfort Cream Deodorant
*Renoj Weighted Vest
*Chalktalk Sports Wrestling accessory bag
*Solacium Manual Message Roller Ball
*Day 1 Fitness Roller
*APEXUP Microfiber Travel Towel
*Yeti Rambler 46 oz Bottle
*Sports Shower Steamers
Value $310
JI
Starting bid
*Gift Certificate for 50lb Bag of dog food
*2 Snapback Hat
*2 Cutting Edge T shirts - Large
*4 Assorted Sample packs of Valu-Pak dog food
Value $100
GS
Starting bid
DemerBox Weather Resistant outdoor Speaker and waterproof storage
Value $250
JR
Starting bid
*1 XLarge Hoody
*1 XLarge T shirt
*1 Snapback hat
Value-$80
MH
Starting bid
*Youth Large T shirt
*Youth Large Short
Value-$50
MH
Starting bid
*Youth Large T shirt
*Youth Large Short
Value-$50
MH
Starting bid
Adult Large T shirt
Adult Large Short
Value $50
MH
Starting bid
Large T shirt
Large Short
Value $50
MH
Starting bid
Adult large Wildcat Wrestling 1/4 zip
Adult Large -Free Flight tours Tshirt
Value $80
MH
Starting bid
USA Wrestling XLarge 1/4 Zip
Value $65
MH
Starting bid
One free month of training at the Linsacum Training Institute for a family of 4
Value-$300
JI
Starting bid
Must be 21 to purchase
1 hour massage from Fruita Chiropractic and Massage
1 Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon
2 wine glasses
Large Faux Blanket
Value $125
AS
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 1 Autobahn Ceramic i3 Film Application ( Sedan, Truck,SUV) with a lifetime Warranty
Value of $875
Starting bid
Must be 21 to purchase
1 hour massage from Fruita Chiropractic and Massage
1 Bottle of Pinot Grigio
2 wine glasses
Bath Spa Products
Value $125
AS
Starting bid
Must be 21 to purchase
1 Gallon Tito's Vodka
Mixology Glass
Diceology
Shot glasses
Value $50
AS
Starting bid
Must be 21 to purchase
750 ML Bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey
2 Whiskey Glasses
Snack Packs
Value $45
AS
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Valley Grown Nursery
Hanging Basket
Multiple Seed Packs
Water
Value $75
AS
Starting bid
$50 Gift card to Robins Nest Antique Mall
Stained glass Angel from Working Artist (Value $65)
Value total of $115
Starting bid
Hand Made Custom one of a kind Football Board Game from Board Fox Games on Main Street, GJ.
Includes Custom Personalization of your game board.
Enjoy Hours of fun playing this dice based board game
Value $110
Starting bid
2 custom candle pours from Candle Kitchen
Over 160 different scents to choose from, making a candle is always a unique and creative way to pass some time. Come visit the Candle Kitchen downtown Grand Junction!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!