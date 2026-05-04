Wildcat Wrestling Club

Hosted by

Wildcat Wrestling Club

About this event

Sales closed

Wildcat Wrestling Club's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

876 18 1/2 Rd, Fruita, CO 81521

Athletic Training Package: item
Athletic Training Package:
$100

Starting bid

*Fitbeast Grip Strengthener Kit (5pk)

*Kalesi Gym Duffle Bag

*Happy Nuts Comfort Cream Deodorant

*Renoj Weighted Vest

*Chalktalk Sports Wrestling accessory bag

*Solacium Manual Message Roller Ball

*Day 1 Fitness Roller

*APEXUP Microfiber Travel Towel

*Yeti Rambler 46 oz Bottle

*Sports Shower Steamers

Value $310

JI

Cutting Edge/Valu-Pak Gift basket and Gift Card item
Cutting Edge/Valu-Pak Gift basket and Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

*Gift Certificate for 50lb Bag of dog food

*2 Snapback Hat

*2 Cutting Edge T shirts - Large

*4 Assorted Sample packs of Valu-Pak dog food

Value $100

GS

DemerBox Weather Resistant outdoor Speaker- $250 item
DemerBox Weather Resistant outdoor Speaker- $250
$50

Starting bid

DemerBox Weather Resistant outdoor Speaker and waterproof storage

Value $250

JR

Dynamic Fishing Lures Gear package item
Dynamic Fishing Lures Gear package
$25

Starting bid

*1 XLarge Hoody

*1 XLarge T shirt

*1 Snapback hat

Value-$80

MH

Youth Wrestling gear item
Youth Wrestling gear
$20

Starting bid

*Youth Large T shirt

*Youth Large Short

Value-$50

MH

USA Wrestling youth gear item
USA Wrestling youth gear
$20

Starting bid

*Youth Large T shirt

*Youth Large Short

Value-$50

MH

Colorado Hammers Adult Wrestling workout gear item
Colorado Hammers Adult Wrestling workout gear
$20

Starting bid

Adult Large T shirt

Adult Large Short

Value $50

MH

Adult Wildcat Wrestling Workout gear item
Adult Wildcat Wrestling Workout gear item
Adult Wildcat Wrestling Workout gear
$20

Starting bid

Large T shirt

Large Short

Value $50

MH

Adult Large 1/4 zip and T shirt item
Adult Large 1/4 zip and T shirt item
Adult Large 1/4 zip and T shirt
$25

Starting bid

Adult large Wildcat Wrestling 1/4 zip

Adult Large -Free Flight tours Tshirt

Value $80

MH

USA Wrestling XLarge 1/4 Zip item
USA Wrestling XLarge 1/4 Zip
$25

Starting bid

USA Wrestling XLarge 1/4 Zip

Value $65

MH

Gift Certificate- LTI Family Training Pass item
Gift Certificate- LTI Family Training Pass
$100

Starting bid

One free month of training at the Linsacum Training Institute for a family of 4

Value-$300

JI

Massage Gift Basket #1 item
Massage Gift Basket #1
$15

Starting bid

Must be 21 to purchase

1 hour massage from Fruita Chiropractic and Massage

1 Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon

2 wine glasses

Large Faux Blanket

Value $125

AS

Gift Certificate - Innovatint - Autobahn Window tinting item
Gift Certificate - Innovatint - Autobahn Window tinting
$125

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 1 Autobahn Ceramic i3 Film Application ( Sedan, Truck,SUV) with a lifetime Warranty


Value of $875

Massage Gift Basket #2 item
Massage Gift Basket #2
$15

Starting bid

Must be 21 to purchase

1 hour massage from Fruita Chiropractic and Massage

1 Bottle of Pinot Grigio

2 wine glasses

Bath Spa Products

Value $125

AS

Tito's Gift Basket item
Tito's Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Must be 21 to purchase

1 Gallon Tito's Vodka

Mixology Glass

Diceology

Shot glasses

Value $50

AS

Buffalo Trace Whiskey Basket item
Buffalo Trace Whiskey Basket
$15

Starting bid

Must be 21 to purchase

750 ML Bottle of Buffalo Trace Bourbon Whiskey

2 Whiskey Glasses

Snack Packs

Value $45

AS

Valley Grown Nursery Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Valley Grown Nursery

Hanging Basket

Multiple Seed Packs

Water

Value $75

AS


Robins Nest gift card and Working Artist stained glass item
Robins Nest gift card and Working Artist stained glass
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift card to Robins Nest Antique Mall

Stained glass Angel from Working Artist (Value $65)

Value total of $115

Hand Made Custom one of a kind Football Board Game item
Hand Made Custom one of a kind Football Board Game
$25

Starting bid

Hand Made Custom one of a kind Football Board Game from Board Fox Games on Main Street, GJ.

Includes Custom Personalization of your game board.

Enjoy Hours of fun playing this dice based board game


Value $110

2 Custom Candle Pours item
2 Custom Candle Pours
$15

Starting bid

2 custom candle pours from Candle Kitchen

Over 160 different scents to choose from, making a candle is always a unique and creative way to pass some time. Come visit the Candle Kitchen downtown Grand Junction!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!