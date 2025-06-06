Wildcats Den Membership 2025-2026

Valid for one year
Annual Membership for one family member
Valid for one year
Annual Membership for the entire family
Valid for one year
Annual Family Membership plus Silver Level Wildcats Swag ($50 Merchandise Credit)
Valid for one year
Annual Family Membership plus Platinum Level Wildcats Swag (Stadium Chair while supplies last OR a $75 Merchandise Credit)
Valid for one year
Corporate logo and hyperlink listed on the Wildcats Den website and blasted on our social media outlets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!