Wildcats in Wonderland

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Step into royalty with this premier Wonderland prize! Enjoy an unforgettable night cheering on the Oklahoma City Thunder with two tickets to see the action live on Sunday, 3/29 at 6:30pm.
As a keepsake fit for a queen (or king!), this package also includes an authentic, autographed photo from Thunder player Luguentz Dort — a true collector’s treasure.
Bid boldly — after all, these are the Crown Jewels of Wonderland!
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Step into Wonderland and treat yourself like royalty! This indulgent package is designed to pamper you from head to toe.
Enjoy a rejuvenating massage from Elements Massage, a Lou Lou Med Spa gift card for a little glow up magic, a month of classes from The Body Barre to feel strong and sculpted, and a Sweet Friends Bakery gift card to refuel like the queen you are!
From relaxation to revitalization, this experience is your royal decree to unwind, refresh, and shine.
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A Celebration Just Because! Who says birthdays only come once a year? Celebrate any day in true Wonderland style with this festive family package!
This party-ready bundle includes:
🎳 A Main Event Family Fun Bundle for bowling, games, and memory-making
🎈 A festive Sign Gypsies yard sign rental to make the celebration extra special
🧁 A Sweet Friends Bakery gift card for the sweetest finishing touch
Whether you’re planning a birthday or just want an excuse to celebrate, this package guarantees fun, laughter, and a very merry unbirthday indeed!
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Beat the heat the Wonderland way with this splash-worthy family package! With season passes for a family to Pelican Bay, you’ll enjoy unlimited fun in the sun all summer long.
Don’t let this one disappear like the Cheshire Cat… bid before it vanishes!
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By order of the Queen of Hearts… you are hereby commanded to enjoy a spectacular night out!
Begin your evening with a delicious dinner at upscale Mexican restaurant Mesero, where bold flavors and handcrafted dishes set the stage for a memorable night. Then, raise the curtain on laughter and live entertainment with two tickets to OKC Broadway's Tony Award–winning musical Shucked on 5/26 — a wildly entertaining Broadway hit full of heart and humor.
From savory bites to show-stopping moments, this royal evening promises charm, laughter, and just the right touch of Wonderland magic.
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Slip away from the everyday and step into a little Wonderland magic with an unforgettable overnight retreat at The National Hotel.
This dreamy escape includes:
🛏️ A one-night stay
🍽️ A $100 food & beverage credit
🚗 Complimentary parking
Whether you’re planning a romantic evening, a girls’ night, or a quiet getaway, this refined downtown stay offers the perfect blend of relaxation and indulgence.
✨ Don’t be late for this very important date — bid boldly before this escape disappears down the rabbit hole!
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Step onto the green for a delightfully good time with a round of golf at KickingBird Golf Club — one of Edmond’s favorite courses for players of all levels.
After you conquer the fairways, continue the fun with a gift card to The Lookout — perfect for pre-round fuel or post-game bites and drinks.
Whether you're chasing birdies or just enjoying the view, this package promises a perfectly unbalanced (in the best way!) day of sport and savor.
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Follow the White Rabbit for a day (or night!) of playful competition and bold flavors.
This lively package includes:
⛳ A gift card to Topgolf for high-tech driving range fun
🌮 A gift card to Torchy's Tacos for scratch-made tacos and queso that never disappoint
Perfect for date night, a friends’ outing, or family fun — this experience is all about friendly swings, great food, and making memories.
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Step into a world of high-energy adventure with this action-packed family experience!
This playful package includes:
🤸 Passes to Surge Adventure Park for bouncing, climbing, and nonstop fun
🍔 A gift card to The Garage Burgers & Beer — the perfect spot to refuel after all that excitement
From flips and jumps to burgers and fries, this package delivers a full day of laughter, movement, and memory-making.
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Feed young imaginations with a day full of hands-on adventure and discovery at Science Museum Oklahoma. This package includes four tickets for an exciting experience packed with interactive exhibits, science experiments, and mind-blowing fun.
After exploring and experimenting, enjoy a delicious meal with a gift card to McAlister's Deli — the perfect way to refuel your little scientists.
Curiosity leads the way in this playful and educational outing the whole family will love!
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Why choose one activity when you can have them all? This action-filled package is bursting with entertainment for friends, families, or the ultimate group outing!
Your treasure trove includes:
🏓 Court time + appetizers at Chicken N Pickle
🎬 Movie passes + gift card to Flix Brewhouse
🔫 Laser tag + arcade games at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games
From pickleball and bites to big-screen entertainment and high-energy games, this package delivers nonstop laughter and memory-making.
✨ In true Tweedledee & Tweedledum fashion, it’s twice the fun and twice the excitement — so don’t miss your chance to claim this ultimate treasure!
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Ditch the tray and dine like royalty! Your student will get a lunch date with Mrs. Boswell when she returns very soon!
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Skip the brown bag and dine with a star! Your student gets an exclusive VIP lunch with the one and only Mrs. Schenck. It’s the hottest reservation in the school—no hall pass required!
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Chill out and win the playground! Gift your student’s entire class a frosty, flavorful break. It’s a guaranteed brain freeze and a 100% chance of being the classroom hero (highest bidders class receives the popsicle party).
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Get ready for floating fun! Gift this class a magical, sudsy celebration that’s. It’s pure, floaty joy for the whole crew.
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Gift your student’s class the ultimate cozy day at school. It’s a "dream come true" where the only requirement is a pair of PJs and a serious case of the yawns.
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Eat mor chikin with the best! Your student will get a VIP lunch date featuring everyone’s favorite nuggets and the wonderful Ms. Edwards.
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The "Eat Mor Chikin" dream team! Your student will get a VIP lunch date with the marvelous Mrs. O’Neal. It’s a golden opportunity for great food and even better company.
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Deliver the ultimate "thank you" to your student's class! Win a cheesy, saucy celebration hosted by the wonderful Mrs. Lowrance. It’s a slice of heaven for the whole room—no homework required!
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Step aside, teacher—there’s a new boss in town! Your student takes the lead to teach the Heggerty lesson and crown the official "Heggerty Hero" of the day. It’s their turn to call the shots (and the sounds)!
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One lucky student gets the "Golden Ticket" to a private lunch with the marvelous Mrs. James! It’s the ultimate VIP break from the classroom routine—good food, great laughs, and 100% teacher-approved.
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Don’t be late for this very cozy date! The class can say "Goodnight" to the ordinary and tumble into a dreamland of fuzzy socks and flannel. It’s a whimsical, pajama-clad wonderland where the only dress code is comfort and the "Golden Afternoon" is spent in the softest style imaginable!
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Ditch the lunchroom rush! One lucky student gets an exclusive, VIP lunch date with the marvelous Mrs. C. It’s the hottest reservation on campus—good food, great laughs, and 100% teacher-approved.
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Get ready for a colorful, gooey takeover! Miss Eschmann’s entire class gets to unleash a neon-string celebration. It’s messy, it’s hilarious, and it’s a 100% chance of being the most talked-about day of the year.
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Tumble down the rabbit hole and into a world of electric enchantment! Miss Coffman’s class will turn the lights down and the glow up for a neon-charged celebration that would make the Cheshire Cat jealous. It’s a vibrant, "Curiouser and Curiouser" disco where the colors are bright and the fun is simply illuminating!
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Scoop, spray, and sprinkle! Treat Mrs. Brown’s entire class to the ultimate DIY ice cream bar. It’s a sugary celebration with all the fixings—guaranteed to be the "sweetest" day of the school year.
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Grab your two favorite friends for the ultimate lunch upgrade! One lucky winner and two besties get a cheesy, saucy feast plus a sweet dessert surprise with the marvelous Mrs. Brown. It’s the hottest reservation on campus—no lunch line required!
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Why settle for one when you can have them all? One lucky winner gets the ultimate VIP pass to an exclusive lunch with the entire 1st Grade Teacher Squad! Enjoy your lunch and a top-secret special dessert (provided) that’s sure to be the cherry on top of the best school day ever.
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Secure the most exclusive seat at lunch! One lucky student gets lunch with the marvelous Ms. Rees and a sweet dessert. It’s a VIP break from the books filled with great conversation and 100% teacher-approved fun.
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Why wait in line when you can dine in style? One lucky student gets an exclusive lunch with the marvelous Ms. Sharp. It’s a "top-tier" break from the classroom routine filled with great conversation and 100% teacher-approved fun!
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Grab a bestie and get ready for the ultimate lunch upgrade! One lucky winner and a friend get to skip the usual routine for an exclusive lunch with the amazing Ms. Abele. To top it all off, we’re serving up a special, sweet dessert that’s sure to make this the "tastiest" day of the year.
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Take a trip through the looking glass! One lucky student is invited to a whimsical lunch with the marvelous Mrs. Sorrells. It’s a "Curiouser and Curiouser" break from the books where the conversation is magical and the fun is entirely "off-with-their-heads" amazing!
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Why stay on the beaten path when you can dine in Wonderland? One lucky student is invited to a "Mad-Hatter" style midday feast with the marvelous Ms. McCarter. It’s a whimsical escape from the ordinary where the conversation sparkles like a Cheshire Cat’s grin and the fun is simply "all ways" amazing!
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Why just have a snack when you can have a sugary celebration? The highest-bidding 2nd Grade class will be whisked away to a world of sprinkles and joy for the ultimate donut party! It’s a "hole" lot of magic delivered straight to the classroom—a sweet reward for the most spellbinding supporters.
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The White Rabbit is always running late, but for the highest-bidding class, time stands perfectly still! Win a magical extension of the "Golden Afternoon" with extra minutes of play. It’s a whimsical escape where the playground becomes a Wonderland and the fun lasts longer than a Mad Hatter’s tea party!
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Step through the looking glass and into a world of pure imagination! The highest-bidding 3rd Grade class will be whisked away for a private movie screening that would make the Mad Hatter jealous. With mountains of buttery popcorn to munch on, it’s a whimsical cinematic escape where every student gets the VIP treatment—no rabbit hole required!
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Why go through the looking glass alone? The winning class gets to tumble into a dreamland of fuzzy socks and flannel, but there’s a whimsical twist—every student can bring their favorite stuffed animal sidekick along for the adventure! It’s a pajama-clad party where cozy comfort meets cuddly companions for the most magical "nap-time" vibe in school history.
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Tumble into a world where the colors pop and the lights go low! The highest-bidding 3rd Grade class is invited to a neon-charged celebration that transforms the classroom into a radiant dreamscape. From glowing accessories to high-energy vibes, it’s a brilliant escape from the ordinary that will leave the whole school seeing stars!
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Keep your cool in the most magical way possible! The highest-bidding 3rd Grade class will be treated to a colorful popsicle party that’s refreshing enough to chill out even the Red Queen. It’s a sweet, icy celebration where every flavor is a vibrant adventure—perfect for a sunny afternoon in the school courtyard!
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Why settle for the ordinary when you can challenge your friends to a whimsical showdown? The highest-bidding 4th Grade class will enjoy an afternoon of tabletop triumphs and strategy. Whether it’s a deck of cards or a giant board game, it’s a playful escape where every move is a masterpiece!
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The White Rabbit might be in a hurry, but for one lucky 4th Grade class, the clock is ticking in your favor! Win an extended outdoor adventure where the playground transforms into a magical realm. It’s more time to run, jump, and explore the "Golden Afternoon" before the bell tolls.
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Treat your favorite 4th Grade class to a mountain of sugary delights! The class with the highest bidder wins a feast of delicious donuts that are sure to make everyone’s head spin with joy. It’s a glazed-and-glorious celebration that brings a taste of enchantment right to the classroom.
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Tumble into a dreamland of fuzzy socks and flannel! The winning 4th Grade class gets to trade their daily attire for pajamas and bring along their favorite stuffed animal sidekick. It’s a cozy, cuddly wonderland where comfort is the highest fashion and the vibes are strictly "snuggle-ready."
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Step into the studio where every student is an artist! The highest bidder will take home a one-of-a-kind, spectacular art piece created by the combined magic of Ms. Foshee’s entire class. It’s a vibrant, whimsical tapestry of imagination that captures the spirit of the whole "deck" in one stunning frame—a true collector's item for any gallery!
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Skip the tea and crumpets for something truly spectacular! One lucky student wins an exclusive Chick-fil-A lunch with the marvelous Ms. Foshee. It’s a delightful midday escape filled with world-class chicken and waffle fries—a delicious adventure that’s far more exciting than a trip through the Tulgey Wood!
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Why dine within four walls when the wonders of the outdoors await? The highest-bidding 5th Grade class will trade the cafeteria for the fresh air of the school grounds! It’s a whimsical midday escape where lunch becomes a sun-drenched celebration under the open sky—a perfect moment to relax and enjoy the "Golden Afternoon" just like Alice in the meadow.
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Time is on your side for this double-delight adventure! Mrs. Yeager’s class will win a generous stretch of extra recess to run, play, and explore the "Golden Afternoon." To make the victory even sweeter, everyone will cool down with a refreshing popsicle treat. It’s the ultimate way to beat the heat and celebrate like royalty on the playground!
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Why stay in one place when the world is upside down? One lucky student in Mrs. Naegeli’s class wins the royal right to trade their desk for any other seat in the room for an entire day! Whether you want to sit by a best friend or claim the "head of the table," it’s a whimsical way to see the classroom from a whole new perspective.
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Why have a regular lunch when you can have a "top-tier" feast? One lucky student will get to skip the usual routine and enjoy a special lunch with the wonderful Mrs. D! It’s a delightful break from the school day filled with great food and even better conversation—a perfect way to celebrate a truly "frabjous" afternoon.
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Unlock a world of color and creativity with this spectacular collection curated by our very own Art Teacher! Ms. Courtney has hand-picked a treasure trove of premium supplies to turn any blank canvas into a masterpiece.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!