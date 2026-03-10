Wildcats in Wonderland

Step into royalty with this premier Wonderland prize! Enjoy an unforgettable night cheering on the Oklahoma City Thunder with two tickets to see the action live on Sunday, 3/29 at 6:30pm.





As a keepsake fit for a queen (or king!), this package also includes an authentic, autographed photo from Thunder player Luguentz Dort — a true collector’s treasure.





Bid boldly — after all, these are the Crown Jewels of Wonderland!