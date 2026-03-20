Wildcats in Wonderland

Why just visit the garden when you can grow one? This "blooming" marvelous prize starts with a hand-curated gardening basket overflowing with pretty pots, rich soil, seeds, gloves, and a spade—everything you need to start your own oasis.

But the real magic happens at school! You and two of your best friends will enjoy a whimsical pizza picnic tucked away in our beautiful garden. To top it off, you’ll receive a private gardening lesson from Master Gardener Valerie Gelason, the expert who keeps our school garden looking like a fairy tale. It’s a day of dirt, dough, and delightful discoveries that you’ll never forget!