Wildcats in Wonderland

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Starting bid
Why sit in a regular chair when you can program in style? The highest bidder in Computer Science wins the ultimate upgrade: the right to spend the entire Specials period lounging on the comfy couch! It’s the most relaxing way to debug, create, and command the digital world from the best seat in the house.
Starting bid
It’s always more "frabjous" with a friend! One lucky student wins a special lunch with the wonderful Mrs. Smith, and the best part is—you get to invite a buddy to join the feast! Skip the cafeteria crowd for a delightful midday escape filled with great food, laughs, and top-tier company.
Starting bid
Put your thinking caps on for a midday escape that’s anything but ordinary! One lucky winner and two of their friends will join the marvelous Mrs. Inga for an exclusive lunch and board game bonanza. It’s a "frabjous" hour of clever moves, high-stakes strategy, and plenty of laughs—the ultimate treat for any GATE student ready to outsmart the Queen’s court!
Starting bid
Skip the "Hatter’s" scramble for a seat! One lucky family in 2nd Grade will secure four reserved seats for their student’s music program during the 2026-2027 school year. Thanks to Ms. Schick, you’ll have a crystal-clear view of every song and dance from the best vantage point in the house.
Starting bid
Experience the magic of the stage without the crowd! The highest bidder in 3rd Grade wins four reserved seats for the 2026-2027 music performance. You’ll be front and center to watch your student shine, ensuring you don’t miss a single note of the "Golden Afternoon" melodies.
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Take your place in the spotlight! Ms. Schick is offering four reserved seats for the 2026-2027 4th Grade music program. No need to arrive early to beat the clock—your perfect view is already waiting for you, so you can focus entirely on the performance.
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Make the final elementary music program a moment to remember! This exclusive prize grants four reserved seats for the 2026-2027 5th Grade performance. Give your family the VIP treatment and a front-row memory of your student’s big stage moment before they head off to new adventures.
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Get the ultimate VIP experience at the heart of the school! One lucky student and two of their friends will join our amazing secretary, Mrs. Crandell, for an exclusive pizza party. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at where all the magic happens, filled with great food and even better company. Skip the cafeteria line and enjoy a delicious midday break that’s truly one-of-a-kind!
Starting bid
Skip the long cafeteria line for a meal that’s truly top-tier! One lucky student wins an exclusive Chick-fil-A lunch with the wonderful Mrs. Phillips. It’s a delightful midday escape featuring world-class chicken and those famous waffle fries—the perfect way to turn an ordinary school day into a celebration!
Starting bid
The clock is yours! One lucky student in Grades K-2 wins the ultimate power: the right to choose the activity for Wildcat Time! Whether it’s a favorite game, an extra creative project, or a "frabjous" classroom adventure, you get to be the leader of the pack and decide how the fun unfolds. It’s your world—we’re just playing in it!
Starting bid
The clock is yours! One lucky student in Grades K-2 wins the ultimate power: the right to choose the activity for Wildcat Time! Whether it’s a favorite game, an extra creative project, or a "frabjous" classroom adventure, you get to be the leader of the pack and decide how the fun unfolds. It’s your world—we’re just playing in it!
Starting bid
Why settle for a regular lunch when you can host a party? One lucky student wins an exclusive pizza lunch with the wonderful Mrs. Williams, and the best part is—you get to bring two friends along for the fun! It’s a delicious midday break filled with your favorite slices, great stories, and the best company in the school.
Starting bid
Get ready for a storytime like no other! The wonderful Mrs. Williams is going undercover to be the Secret Reader for your child’s class. She’ll make a surprise appearance to share a favorite book, bringing characters to life and filling the room with excitement. It’s a mysterious and magical way to celebrate the joy of reading!
Starting bid
Ever wonder what it’s like to lead the way in literacy? With your teacher’s permission, one lucky student wins the chance to be the Reading Specialist for the day! You’ll join the wonderful Mrs. Williams, following her through the halls and assisting with her reading groups. It’s a unique, hands-on look at the world of teaching and a perfect opportunity to help others discover the magic of books!
Starting bid
Calling all teachers! Give your clipboard a rest and reclaim your precious planning time. The lucky winner of this prize gets a full day of Progress Monitoring handled by the wonderful Mrs. Williams. She will step in to assess your students and track their growth, allowing you to focus on instruction, grading, or simply catching your breath. It’s the ultimate gift of time and professional support!
Starting bid
Step onto the court for the ultimate game of skill and focus! One lucky student wins the chance to challenge the legendary Mr. Hicks to a classic game of P.I.G. Show off your best trick shots, test your range, and see if you can out-hoop on of the masters in the gym. Whether you win or lose, it’s a high-energy match-up that’s sure to be the highlight of your week!
Starting bid
Thirsting for something special? One lucky winner will have their absolute favorite drink from Swig or Sonic hand-delivered. Whether you’re craving a "Dirty Soda," a classic Cherry Limeade, or a custom concoction, the wonderful Mrs. Mellott will make sure you’re sipping in style. It’s the ultimate midday pick-me-up!
Starting bid
Step up to the line and find your focus! One lucky student wins the chance to go head-to-head with Mrs. Mellott in an epic Free Throw Contest. It’s a battle of precision and poise as you see who can sink the most baskets under pressure. Bring your best form and get ready for some high-fives and hoop dreams in the gym!
Starting bid
Turn up the volume and take control of the playlist! One lucky student wins the ultimate power: the right to be the DJ for their PE class. You’ll be in charge of the beats, choosing the high-energy tracks that get everyone moving and grooving. From warm-ups to the final whistle, you’ll set the vibe and keep the gym rocking with your favorite hits!
Starting bid
Trade in your sneakers for a whistle! One lucky student wins the ultimate honor of being the PE Teacher for the Day. You’ll work alongside our amazing gym staff to lead the class, choose the games, and show everyone how it’s done. From calling the drills to declaring the winners, the gym is under your command!
Starting bid
Ever wonder what it’s like to run the show? One lucky student will trade their backpack for a clipboard and join the wonderful Mrs. Brady as Principal for a Day! You’ll get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how our school stays so amazing. From making morning announcements and visiting classrooms to helping with important "administrative" decisions, the keys to the kingdom—and the best seat in the building—are yours for the day!
Starting bid
Don’t just follow the rules—help make them! One lucky student will step into the polished shoes of the Assistant Principal for a Day. You’ll join our leadership team to help steer the ship, supervise the hallways with a watchful eye, and perhaps even weigh in on some "very important" school business. It’s a whimsical peek behind the curtain at the clockwork that makes our school tick. Grab your clipboard and prepare to lead with flair!
Starting bid
An original watercolor painting.
Learning comes in many shapes and flavors, many rote, many mundane, but occasionally a reader will find the right book at the right time and it will change everything. New worlds open to the reader, and the reader opens their mind to this new world, leaving both forever changed.
A reimagining of the beginning of Alice in Wonderland, by Mark Wissler, step-dad to Anders (3rd grade) and Maeve (1st grade)
Starting bid
Soft, textured, and thoughtfully handmade, this crochet pillow was created by Will Rogers teacher Jenn Dilley-Wissler (or “Mrs. D”) and mom to Anders (3rd grade) and Maeve (1st grade).
With its rich, dimensional stitching and timeless design, this piece brings warmth and comfort to any space.
Inviting you to slow down and stay awhile, it’s a simple reminder that a little softness can make everyday moments feel special.
Take home this one-of-a-kind piece and add a touch of comfort to your home.
Starting bid
Why just visit the garden when you can grow one? This "blooming" marvelous prize starts with a hand-curated gardening basket overflowing with pretty pots, rich soil, seeds, gloves, and a spade—everything you need to start your own oasis.
But the real magic happens at school! You and two of your best friends will enjoy a whimsical pizza picnic tucked away in our beautiful garden. To top it off, you’ll receive a private gardening lesson from Master Gardener Valerie Gelason, the expert who keeps our school garden looking like a fairy tale. It’s a day of dirt, dough, and delightful discoveries that you’ll never forget!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!