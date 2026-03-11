The Beehive Community Studio

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The Beehive Community Studio

About this event

Wildcraft & Miniatures Camp Session I • Summer 2026

1207 Ellsworth St

Bellingham, WA 98225, USA

WILDCRAFT & MINIATURES CAMP I @ The Beehive
$340

WILDCRAFT & MINIATURES CAMP SESSION I • July 27-30 • Summer 2026

Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).

* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

WILDCRAFT & MINIATURES CAMP I @ The Beehive
$310

WILDCRAFT & MINIATURES CAMP SESSION I • July 27-30 • Summer 2026

Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).

* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

WILDCRAFT & MINIATURES CAMP I @ The Beehive
$290

WILDCRAFT & MINIATURES CAMP SESSION I • July 27-30 • Summer 2026

Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).

* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

WILDCRAFT & MINIATURES CAMP I @ The Beehive
$265

WILDCRAFT & MINIATURES CAMP SESSION I • July 27-30 • Summer 2026

Camps are offered on a sliding scale $265-340 (materials fees and 9% WA tax are included in your purchase).

* Please pay according to your capacity. If you can pay the top end of the sliding scale it will support our mission of financial inclusion for all. If you can't pay the low end, send us a message. We offer scholarships.

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